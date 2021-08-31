Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 26 August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Full of imagination, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sergio Castellitto and Sabrina Ferilli in the clandestine life of two lovers who win the lottery.

Dom Hemingway, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Jude Law and Emilia Clarke in a British comedy. Released from prison, a burglar seeks his reward for not spying after the shot.

It doesn’t happen, but if it happens… 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in a romantic comedy. An unemployed reporter falls in love with his former babysitter, who is now running for president of the United States.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The last ones will be last, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Alessandro Gassman and Paola Cortellesi in an urban drama. The lives of a troubled cop and a pregnant unemployed woman are intertwined.

The Keeper – The Legend of a Goalkeeper, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Based on a true story. During his captivity in England, a German paratrooper is noted for his skill between the posts.

Contagious, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Arnold Schwarzenegger in a post-apocalyptic film where an epidemic makes people zombies.

Room, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



An Oscar-winning Brie Larson in this film based on a true story. A maniac keeps a girl and her son segregated for years.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Love at stake, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon in the American remake of the film “Fever at 90”.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Red, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Bruce Willis in a movie based on a DC Comics comic. Four retired agents must capture a dangerous killer.

The mercenaries 3, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Third film in the well-known action saga with Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey and Jason Statham.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



The war of the worlds, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Tom Cruise in a Steven Spielberg film. A man must defend his family from an alien invasion.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Robo, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A 12-year-old befriends a robot who has escaped from a war lab.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



Watch out for those two, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3



Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti in a detective comedy. Two policemen with different personalities must work together to solve a case.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Identikit of a crime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Richard Gere and Claire Danes in a thriller. A detective involves a young colleague in the search for a girl kidnapped by a maniac.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Judas and the Black Messiah, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in a film awarded with 2 Oscars. A petty criminal blackmailed by the FBI infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture the leader.

Free-to-air programs



The monster, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Roberto Benigni directs and plays a now cult film. An unemployed person ends up in the crosshairs of the police, who mistake him for a killer.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

Angel of Mine, at 21:45 on Rai 3



Noomi Rapace in a drama film. A woman who has lost her daughter finds herself believing, due to her PTSD, that the neighbors’ daughter is hers.

Love is eternal while it lasts, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Carlo Verdone and Laura Morante in a comedy. A married man attends a speed date that triggers the crisis in his marriage.

Windstorm 5 – United forever, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



A traveling circus seeks refuge for its horses but the circus director is hiding something.

FBI: Most Wanted, 9.20 pm on Italy 1



Spinoff TV series of “FBI”, with Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz in the cast.

On air, at 20:30 on La7



Conchita De Gregorio and David Parenzo in a format of political and social study.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.30 pm on TV8



Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Freddy Mercury – The Great Pretender, 9:25 pm on Nove

Documentary on the figure of the Queen singer and his music.