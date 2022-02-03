Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 3 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Dune, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Denis Villeneuve directs the remake of a film based on a saga of novels, with a stellar cast.

2012, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Disaster Movie with John Cusack. Year 2012: the Mayan prophecy comes true and the end of the world is near.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The man who will come, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Alba Rohrwacher and Maya Sansa in a film about the Marzabotto massacre.

The girl in the painting, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

A girl daughter of an English admiral and an African slave is educated by her aristocratic uncle.

Last tango in Paris, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Cult by Bernardo Bertolucci with Marlon Brando. An American and a French girl enter into a purely sexual relationship.

The Humbling – The last act, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Al Pacino in a film based on a Philip Roth novel. A theater actor in crisis falls in love with a young woman.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The usual idiots, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Francesco Mandelli and Fabrizio Biggio in the film about the two characters born of their comic streak.

Cross and delight, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Alessandro Gassmann, Jasmine Trinca and Fabrizio Bentivoglio in a comedy. Two men who love each other gather families to break the news, wreaking havoc.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Overdrive, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Two car thief brothers find themselves embroiled in the intrigues of the local mafia.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The Amazing Mr. Blunden, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Sky Original adaptation of a gothic Christmas tale, starring Morgan Freeman.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Another film in the Indiana Jones saga, in which Harrison Ford discovers a temple where children are exploited as slaves.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Sole witness, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Thriller with John Travolta. The father’s new boyfriend upsets the balance of a teenager.

Free-to-air programs



72nd Italian Song Festival, 8.40 pm on Rai 1

Amadeus and Fiorello present the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival.

Darkest Minds, at 21:20 on Rai 2

A group of young people who have survived an epidemic develop special powers.

The wheel of wonders, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake in a Woody Allen film. An unhappy wife falls in love with a young lifeguard but the arrival of a rebellious girl will change everything.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Cetto is, without doubt, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Antonio Albanese in the third film on the character of Cetto La Qualunque.

Kill Bill – Vol. 1, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

First part of Quentin Tarantino’s film with Uma Thurman seeking revenge against her ex boyfriend.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Unknown 1 – Yara, DNA of an investigation, 9:30 pm on TV8

Documentary in 4 episodes on the case of Yara Gambirasio.

Flight, 21:25 hours on Nove

Denzel Washington plays a pilot who ends up on trial for a plane crash in which he saves lives but under the influence of alcohol.