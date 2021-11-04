Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 4th November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hard Night Falling: a night to die, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Dolph Lundgren in an action set in Italy. A gang tries to rob a villa: an American secret agent will have to stop them.

The Transporter Legacy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Frank Martin returns – this time with the face of Ed Skrien – getting involved in a girl’s revenge.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Match Point, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Scarlett Johansson in a Woody Allen film. A love triangle leads to unpredictable consequences.

North Border, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



A little boy will discover some family secrets that have long been hidden in his grandparents’ house.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Hot Fuzz, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Simon Pegg and Martin Freeman in a comedy that has now become a cult. A policeman, sent to a small village, notices strange events.

I can stop when I want, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Now a cult film with Edoardo Leo and a choral cast. A group of precarious researchers seeks to enrich themselves by entering the world of the underworld.

Ovosodo, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Award-winning film by Paolo Virzì that tells the life of a boy from Livorno.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



You’re killing me, Susana, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Gael Garcia Bernal in a romantic comedy. A writer leaves her husband but he doesn’t give up.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Hell on the Border – Legendary Cowboy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman in a western. Having escaped slavery, a man tries to become the first black marshal in the Far West.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Mimzy – The secret of the universe, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Two little brothers find a box with mysterious toys that give them superpowers.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The last descent, at 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Film inspired by the true story of a hockey champion trapped on a mountain.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Premonition, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Thriller with Sandra Bullock. A woman receives the premonition of her husband’s death.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight

Bad Waters, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Mark Ruffalo in a film based on a true story. A lawyer challenges a powerful multinational.

The Bleeder – The story of the real Rocky Balboa, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Liev Schreiber in the true story of the boxer who inspired the Rocky movie saga.

Free-to-air programs



Maria’s choice, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Docu-film dedicated to the figure of Maria Bergamas, the woman who chose the Unknown Soldier.

My sister’s boyfriend, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba in a comedy. A womanizing professor falls in love with his girlfriend’s sister.

What happened to Baby Jane ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Franca Leosini returns with a new program to find out what happened to the protagonists of “Maledette Stories”.

Forehand and backhand, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

D’iva, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Two event evenings to celebrate the career of Iva Zanicchi, with great guests.

Jack Reacher – The decisive test, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Tom Cruise and Rosamunde Pike in an action. A former policeman returns to the scene to investigate a massacre.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7



New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Rome-Bodo / Glimt, 9.00 pm on TV8



After the bad figure of the first leg, Mourinho’s team looking for redemption against the Norwegians.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove



New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.