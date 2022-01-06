Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 6 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Leave a day in Rome, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Sky Original film with Edoardo Leo and Claudia Gerini. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their life together.

Mickey blue eyes, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Hugh Grant in a romantic comedy. In order to marry the daughter of a boss, a shy man will have to show “mafia skills”.

Poor but very rich, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sequel to “Poveri ma ricci” with Christian De Sica and Enrico Brignano. The Tucci family transforms their village into an independent principality.

A question of the heart, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Antonio Albanese and Kim Rossi Stuart in a film in which two people of different social classes become friends after a heart attack and hospitalization.

SMS – In disguise, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Vincenzo Salemme and Giorgio Panariello in a comedy. A man accidentally sends a hot message to a friend’s wife.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Baloon – The wind of freedom, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Two German families build a hot-air balloon to go from East to West Germany.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Fast & Furious 9, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Vin Diesel and John Cena in the new chapter of the saga. This time Dom has to face his brother.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of justice, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the film that pits the two most powerful DC superheroes against, for the first time in theaters.

San Andreas, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a disaster movie. After a cataclysm, a helicopter pilot tries to save his loved ones.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

Sixth chapter of the Harry Potter saga, with dark forces that threaten the world of Muggles.

War movie to see on TV tonight



It was my son, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Film about the true story of paratrooper William Pitsenbarger. Thirty years after the war in Vietnam, the family asks the Pentagon for the medal of honor.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The enchanted princess, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A young actor and a rebellious princess fall in love.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Drive Angry, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in a surreal action-thriller. A man escapes from Hell to save his niece from a group of Satanists.

No sudden move, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta in a gangster movie by Steven Soderbergh.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The theory of everything, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Eddie Redmayne plays Stephen Hawking in the film that tells the beautiful but also tragic life.

Free-to-air programs



Soliti Ignoti – Special Lottery Italy, 9.20 pm on Rai 1

Amadeus conducts a special episode of Soliti Ignoti, focused on the Italy Lottery.

The Greatest Showman, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Hugh Jackman and Zendaya in an interesting musical that tells the story of entertainment pioneer PT Barnum.

Alita – Angel of the battle, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Robert Rodriguez directs a film produced by James Cameron. A scientist turns scrap into a perfect machine.

Unstoppable – Out of control, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Chris Pine and Denzel Washington in a thrilling action.

The worst Christmas of my life, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Fabio De Luigi and Cristiana Capotondi in a Christmas comedy. A son-in-law must deal with very strict in-laws.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

First cinematic chapter of the Harry Potter saga, the most famous wizard in the world.

Ben Hur, Saturday at 21:20 on La7

Famous blockbuster awarded with 11 Oscars, with Charlton Heston. Messala has his old friend Ben Hur imprisoned.

A four-handed wedding, 9.30 pm on TV8

Two unhappy little girls find each other identical and decide to swap lives.

Living with Michael Jackson, 9:25 pm on Nove

A very rare interview with the former king of pop, who tragically passed away years ago.