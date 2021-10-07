Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 7 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Gambit, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a heist comedy. An exhibition curator organizes a scam against the richest man in England.

What to expect when you wait, 9pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Kendrick in a comedy about five pregnant couples.

A fairytale wedding, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Adriano Giannini and Ricky Memphis in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. A group of friends met 20 years later for a wedding.

Enemies-friends: the promised members, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Max Tortora and Antonello Fassari in a comedy. A former scammer and a former cop find themselves handling a seemingly simple but actually complicated case.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The hidden color of things, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Valeria Golino and Adriano Giannini in a dramatic film. A blind woman enters the life of a man with a troubled past.

Minari, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Film nominated for 6 Academy Awards, with one victory. A Korean family moves to America to pursue a new life.

The debt, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Helen Mirren in a drama set on two different timelines. Three agents fail to capture a Nazi criminal.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



10 minutes gone, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Bruce Willis and Michael Chiklis in an action movie. After a robbery ended badly, a thug loses 10 minutes of memory and has to figure out who framed him.

Colombiana, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Zoe Saldana in an action movie. A cold killer searches for her parents’ killers.

Shark, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



After a tsunami, some humans and white sharks are found in a parking lot who want to kill them.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Butch Cassidy, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Robert Redford and Paul Newman in a film that won 4 Oscars. Two bandits leave Bolivia for one last blow.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Water Horse – The legend of the abyss, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Fantasy adventure from the creators of “The Chronicles of Narnia”. A child befriends a water horse near a lake.

Loading... Advertisements

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the mysterious island, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michael Caine in a film based on the novel by Jules Verne.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The Vigil – He won’t let you go, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



A young Jewish man agrees to watch over a deceased but witnesses supernatural events.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Judas and the Black Messiah, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in a film awarded with 2 Oscars. A petty criminal blackmailed by the FBI infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture the leader.

Free-to-air programs



Until the last beat, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Violante Placido, Fortunato Cerlino and Loretta Goggi in a fiction. A heart surgery chief with heart disease tops the list for transplants at the expense of young patients.

Young people and drugs, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Docu-film on the experiences of some young guests of the San Patrignano community.

He is worse than me, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini conduct a show with monologues, interviews, songs and gags.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Star in the Star, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Ilary Blasi hosts a show in which some VIPs have to interpret Italian and international artists of the past.

Chicago Med, 9:20 pm on Italia 1



Spinoff TV series of “Chicago Fire”, set in a hospital in the same city.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7



New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Sahara – The adventures of Dirk Pitt, 9:30 pm on TV8



Films with Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz. A well-known explorer sets out on a treasure hunt in the Sahara.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove



New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.