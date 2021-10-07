News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 7 October

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Gambit, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a heist comedy. An exhibition curator organizes a scam against the richest man in England.

What to expect when you wait, 9pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Kendrick in a comedy about five pregnant couples.

A fairytale wedding, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Adriano Giannini and Ricky Memphis in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. A group of friends met 20 years later for a wedding.

Enemies-friends: the promised members, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Max Tortora and Antonello Fassari in a comedy. A former scammer and a former cop find themselves handling a seemingly simple but actually complicated case.

Drama to see on TV tonight

The hidden color of things, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Valeria Golino and Adriano Giannini in a dramatic film. A blind woman enters the life of a man with a troubled past.

Minari, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Film nominated for 6 Academy Awards, with one victory. A Korean family moves to America to pursue a new life.

The debt, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Helen Mirren in a drama set on two different timelines. Three agents fail to capture a Nazi criminal.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

10 minutes gone, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Bruce Willis and Michael Chiklis in an action movie. After a robbery ended badly, a thug loses 10 minutes of memory and has to figure out who framed him.

Colombiana, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Zoe Saldana in an action movie. A cold killer searches for her parents’ killers.

Shark, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

After a tsunami, some humans and white sharks are found in a parking lot who want to kill them.

Western movies to see on TV tonight

Butch Cassidy, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Robert Redford and Paul Newman in a film that won 4 Oscars. Two bandits leave Bolivia for one last blow.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight

Water Horse – The legend of the abyss, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Fantasy adventure from the creators of “The Chronicles of Narnia”. A child befriends a water horse near a lake.

Loading...
Advertisements

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight

Journey to the mysterious island, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michael Caine in a film based on the novel by Jules Verne.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight

The Vigil – He won’t let you go, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

A young Jewish man agrees to watch over a deceased but witnesses supernatural events.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight

Judas and the Black Messiah, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in a film awarded with 2 Oscars. A petty criminal blackmailed by the FBI infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture the leader.

Free-to-air programs

Until the last beat, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Violante Placido, Fortunato Cerlino and Loretta Goggi in a fiction. A heart surgery chief with heart disease tops the list for transplants at the expense of young patients.

Young people and drugs, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Docu-film on the experiences of some young guests of the San Patrignano community.

He is worse than me, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini conduct a show with monologues, interviews, songs and gags.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Star in the Star, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Ilary Blasi hosts a show in which some VIPs have to interpret Italian and international artists of the past.

Chicago Med, 9:20 pm on Italia 1

Spinoff TV series of “Chicago Fire”, set in a hospital in the same city.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Sahara – The adventures of Dirk Pitt, 9:30 pm on TV8

Films with Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz. A well-known explorer sets out on a treasure hunt in the Sahara.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove

New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
932
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
831
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
828
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
825
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
825
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
803
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
756
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top