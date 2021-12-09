Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 9 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



47 meters – Great White, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Yet another chapter of the saga with Katrina Bowden. Five people follow the trail of a man’s corpse devoured by sharks.

A kiss before dying, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense

Matt Dillon, Sean Young and Max Von Sydow in a thriller. An upbeat psychopath seduces and then kills a woman by faking her suicide.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Scarface, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Masterpiece by Brian De Palma with Al Pacino. A Cuban refugee becomes the king of drug trafficking.

A United Kingdom – The love that changed history, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Rosamunde Pike and David Oyelowo in an interracial love story, in which the Prince of Botswana marries an English woman.

The Cave – Water in the throat, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Film based on an incredible true story that took place in Thailand in 2018. A group of boys and their teacher are trapped in a cave due to monsoon rains.

The legend of the pianist on the ocean, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Giuseppe Tornatore’s masterpiece inspired by the twentieth century by Alessandro Baricco, with Tim Roth.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Julie & Julia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. A girl decides to challenge a woman who had published a cookbook 50 years earlier.

At Christmas I’m getting married, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Christmas film with Massimo Boldi, Teresa Mannino and Vincenzo Salemme set in Saint Moritz.

Mr. Bean – The latest catastrophe, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Movie film about the character of Rowan Atkinson. Mistaken for an art expert, Mr. Bean wreaks havoc in Los Angeles.

The most beautiful school in the world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Comedy with Christian De Sica and Rocco Papaleo. A principal interested in twinning with a Ghanaian school accidentally sends the request to an institute in Campania.

My friend Santa Claus, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Gerry Scotti and Lino Banfi in a Christmas comedy. An unscrupulous businessman gets Santa into trouble.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Power Attack 3, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Gerard Butler in the third installment of the action saga. This time his character must clear himself of a serious accusation.

Jurassic World, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Fourth chapter of the Jurassic Park saga, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard protagonists.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



How to Train Your Dragon 2, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Sequel to Dreamworks’ animation masterpiece that sees Vikings and dragons coexist.

Detective film to see on TV tonight



The Pelican Report, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington in the adaptation of John Grisham’s famous novel.

Free-to-air programs



A professor, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Alessandro Gassmann protagonist of a new Rai series. The life of a philosophy professor between teaching and private.

The Monster of Florence – That silence that is not silent, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Documentary on the events of the terrible murders of the Monster of Florence.

Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell awarded Oscars for this film. After the murder of her daughter, a woman accuses the local police of inefficiency.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Zelig, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

The variety in which some comedians perform is back with the return of Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada to conducting.

IT – Chapter 2, at 21:20 on Italy 1

Second part of the IT remake with James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader. Based on the Stephen King novel.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8

New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Trap at the bottom of the sea, 21:25 on Nove

Paul Walker and Jessica Alba in an action set in the open sea. While looking for some relics, the protagonists find a shipment of drugs and get into trouble.