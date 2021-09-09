Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 9 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Sniper: the end of the murderer, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Tom Berenger and Chand Michael Collins in the eighth chapter of a well-known action saga.

Enemies Closer – Sworn enemies, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Jean-Claude Van Damme in an action movie. Two sworn enemies must work together to escape a drug cartel.

Unbroken, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Directorial debut for Angelina Jolie who tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during the Second World War.

Godzilla II – King of the monsters, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Sequel to the successful American reboot on the well-known Japanese kaiju, which once again will have to face new monsters.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Love without borders – Beyond Borders, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen in a drama in which a wealthy woman decides to take humanitarian action in Africa.

Lives Suspended, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Michael Douglas and Melanie Griffith in a spy movie set in the Second World War.

Life in a Year – One more year, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Drama with Cara Delevingne, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Jaden Smith. When he finds out that his girlfriend is dying, a guy decides to give her a year full of adventures.

Loving – Love must be born free, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Joel Edgerton in a love story that deals with social issues. A jail-punished couple struggles to get their interracial love recognized.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The Concert, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Melanie Laurent and Aleksei Guskov in a comedy. A former Russian conductor gathers his trusted musicians and deceits himself into the official orchestra of a Parisian theater.

Grandfather this time it’s war, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken in a Sky Original comedy. A grandfather occupies the room of his grandson, who will do everything to reclaim his space.

Jack and Jill, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Adam Sandler and Al Pacino in a comedy. The life of an advertiser is turned upside down by the arrival of the petulant twin sister.

Finally at home, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Gerry Scotti in a comedy. A married couple would like to spend more time alone but teenagers don’t allow it.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Kin, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



James Franco and Zoe Kravitz in a sci-fi film with thriller undertones. A 14-year-old comes into possession of a futuristic weapon.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The Devil’s Candy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



A painter looking for inspiration moves with his wife and daughter to a house that turns out to be cursed.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Tarzan, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Tarzan and Jane defend their habitat against a tycoon interested in his greedy purposes.

Free-to-air programs



Seat Music Awards 2021, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada lead the musical festival with many live performances.

NCIS, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Yet another season of the crime TV series starring Mark Harmon which sees a special department of the United States Navy act.

The favorite, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Award-winning film with Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. Two women compete for the queen’s attention.

Forehand and backhand, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Pelè, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Biographical film on the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, considered one of the strongest ever.

FBI: Most Wanted, 9.20 pm on Italy 1



Spinoff TV series of “FBI”, with Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz in the cast.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.30 pm on TV8



Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

9/11: I was there, 21:25 on Nove

Exciting BBC documentary on the attack on the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001.