Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 12 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Out of control, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Mel Gibson plays a detective whose daughter is killed in front of his eyes. The man therefore begins a furious investigation to find those responsible.

Paradise Hills, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich in a film that mixes thriller and fantasy tints about female emancipation.

The perfect deception, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen in a thriller. An elderly scammer wants to manipulate a rich widow but the woman is not as naive as she seems.

Femme Fatale, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Antonio Banderas and Rebecca Romjin in a thriller. A thief believed dead is photographed at the Cannes Film Festival.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The overtaking, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Masterpiece with Vittorio Gassmann and directed by Dino Risi. An immature forty-year-old drags a teenager on a road trip.

The last flight, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Marion Cotillard on a romantic adventure. An aviator flies over the Sahara in search of her man.

Unknown – Without identity, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Liam Neeson plays a man who wakes up after an incident with no memory, only to discover that his identity has been stolen from him.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Even if it’s love you can’t see it, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Ficarra and Picone in a sentimental comedy full of gags and misunderstandings, with Ambra Angiolini.

Love rebounds, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Queen Latifah and Common in a romantic comedy. A physical therapist falls in love with an NBA star.

Life is a Wonderful Thing, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Choral comedy by Carlo Vanzina with Gigi Proietti, Enrico Brignano and Luisa Ranieri, among others.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Those who want me dead, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Nicolas Hoult and Angelina Jolie in an action set in Montana. A firefighter helps a teenager chased by two killers.

The hunter and the ice queen, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Sequel to the successful Snow White and the Huntsman, with star Chris Hemsworth reprising the role of the latter.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Ember – The mystery of the city of light, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Tim Robbins and Saoirse Ronan in a film with a mysterious and apocalyptic tone.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Fury, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Brad Pitt and his team go through the harsh suffering of World War II and the fight against the Nazis.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Into the storm – Churchill’s war, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Brendan Gleeson plays Winston Churchill in the biopic about his figure.

Free-to-air programs



As long as it ends well – Enter the secret code, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Neri Marcorè plays a psychologist who tries to hide his true nature as a miser.

I want to be a magician !, at 21:20 on Rai 2



New reality show in which some guys will try to juggle the art of magic.

#cartabianca, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Titanic, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



James Cameron’s award-winning masterpiece with Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Loose dogs, 9.30 pm on TV8



Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg in an action movie. Two men collaborate with the drug traffickers but no one knows about the other.

Power Attack – Olympus has fallen, 9:25 pm on Nine



Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart in an action in which a CIA agent must save the president of the USA.