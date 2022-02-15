Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 15 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



40 carats, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Sam Worthington in a thriller in which a man threatens to jump from a building. But his plan is bigger.

The Raven, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

John Cusack plays Edgar Allan Poe in a thriller about some mysterious murders.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Mondocane, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Alessandro Borghi in a film set in an Italy. Two guys want to go to a gang.

The Impossible, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Film with Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts and Tom Holland set during the December tsunami in Southeast Asia.

A Clockwork Orange, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

One of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpieces. A young hooligan is reintegrated into society after inhibitory treatment.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Friends as before, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

The film that marked the return of Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi, together again after so many years.

Friends of bed, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in a romantic comedy. Two friends will set up a relationship based on sex but love will overtake them.

A boss under stress, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sequel to the film “Therapy and Bullets” with Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro. Boss Paul Vitti still asks for help from his analyst.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Eiffel, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Passionate romantic film with Emma Mackey and Romain Duris. The meeting with a woman he loved in the past inspires Gustave Eiffel in the construction of his masterpiece.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Third chapter of the saga, in turn based on the novel by Veronica Roth, with Shailene Woodley and Kate Winslet.

Oblivion, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Sci-fi movie with Tom Cruise in which the world is under threat from the Scavs and only Jack Harper can save it.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



4 boys and the magical creature, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Russell Brand and Paula Patton in a horror-comedy. Four boys meet a creature who can grant one wish a day.

Free-to-air programs



Lea – A new day, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Anna Valle and Giorgio Pasotti in a new medical-themed miniseries.

Tonight everything is possible, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Comedy show hosted by Stefano De Martino and with the presence of many challenges and gags.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

PSG-Real Madrid, 9.00 pm on Canale 5

Match of the round of 16 of the Champions League between the French and the Spanish.

The Jungle Book, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Live action of the well-known Disney cartoon directed by Jon Favreau.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Italia’s Got Talent 2022, 9.30 pm on TV8

New edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Elio.

Armageddon – Final Judgment, 21:25 on Nove

Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in a Michael Bay film. A crew is chosen to prevent an asteroid from arriving on Earth.