Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 17 August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



New York Academy: Freedance, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Second film in the series. A dancer and a pianist struggle to be successful on Broadway.

Me against You: the film – The Revenge of Mr. S, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

The first cinematic film of Me against You, two became famous on YouTube in recent years.

7 hours to make you fall in love, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Giampaolo Morelli and Serena Rossi in an Italian comedy. A reporter takes a course to win back his ex.

Mike & Dave – A stunning wedding, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick in a comedy. Two uninhibited girls throw a wedding party into chaos.

Italian lockdown, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Ezio Greggio and Martina Stella in a comedy film set during the first COVID-19 pandemic. Two couples are forced into forced cohabitation.

Whatever Works – As long as it works, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Woody Allen’s brilliant comedy starring Evan Rachel Wood. After a suicide attempt, a retired scientist meets a girl who changes his life.

Onda su Onda, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Alessandro Gassmann and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy about two artists experiencing an existential crisis.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Motherless Brooklyn, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Edward Norton protagonist and director of a crime noir set in Brooklyn. A detective with Tourette’s syndrome investigates the murder of his mentor.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Fast & Furious – Original parts only, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Fast & Furious

Fourth chapter (third of the official timeline) of the saga with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Underworld – The rebellion of the Lycans, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Action

Prequel with Michael Sheen of the famous fantasy saga about vampires and werewolves.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

First live action Pokémon film, starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu’s voice.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



Turnaround, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

A man finds himself with a briefcase full of money after witnessing an accident.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Until death do us part, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Crazy horror thriller with Samara Weaving and Adam Brody. A young bride finds herself embroiled in a grotesque deadly game triggered by her in-laws.

Hollywoodland, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Ben Affleck, Adrien Brody and Diane Lane in an award-winning film inspired by a true story of an actor’s suicide.

Stoker, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska in a thriller. After the death of her father, a girl receives a visit from an uncle who hides a secret.

Free-to-air programs



Love is all you need, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Pierce Brosnan in a romantic comedy. In Sorrento for his son’s wedding, a Danish businessman is infatuated with a hairdresser.

Cobra 11 special team, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Known television series between action and detective set in Germany and now in season number 25.

Mystery at Crooked House, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Glenn Close in a thriller. A murder is committed in a private villa to investigate.

Fire down below – Buried hell, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Steven Seagal must investigate some deaths that occurred due to toxic waste disposal.

The house in the mountains – Return home, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

The relationship between two sisters is cracked by a tragic event.

Monaco-Shakthar Donetsk, 9.00 pm on Italy 1

Champions League playoff with the French team that challenges the one coached by Roberto De Zerbi.

The Royals Revealed – Secrets of the Crown, 9.15pm on La7

Series of documentaries which shed light on the secrets and controversies of the royals of England.

My old lady, 9.30 pm on TV8

Maggie Smith and Kevin Kline in this film in which a man inherits an apartment that he discovers inhabited by an elderly lady.

Rocky Balboa, 9:25 pm on Nove

Last chapter of the Rocky saga, with Sylvester Stallone returning to the ring to fight a boastful young boxer.