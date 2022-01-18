Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 18th January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The November Man, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Pierce Brosnan plays a former CIA agent who must return to action to save the life of a conspiratorial woman.

The Amazing Spider-Man, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

First reboot of the Spider-Man saga, with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Futura, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Matilde Gioli and Niels Schneider in a drama. A musician renounces his dreams by being a taxi driver in drug Milan.

My Africa, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Meryl Streep in an intense Sidney Pollack drama, starring Robert Redford.

Back in the game, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams and Justin Timberlake stars of this film. A senior baseball talent scout is losing his sight but wants to keep working.

Lolita, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece with Peter Sellers. A mature professor falls madly in love with a teenager after marrying her mother.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Bewitched, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell in the remake of the famous TV series. A witch wants a new life but cannot get rid of her identity.

One for the money, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Comedy with Katherine Heigl. A woman becomes a bounty hunter: her first target will be her ex-boyfriend.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Ember – The mystery of the city of light, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Tim Robbins and Saoirse Ronan in a film with a mysterious and apocalyptic tone.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Synchronic, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Jamie Dorman in a fantasy thriller. The disappearance of his daughter forces a paramedic to investigate a new drug that distorts the perception of time.

Free-to-air programs



Wonders – The peninsula of treasures, 9:25 pm on Rai 1

Series of documentaries in which Alberto Angela explores the wonders of our country.

I would like you only one hour, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Enrico Brignano in a festive themed show on various themes, from music to current events.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Juventus-Sampdoria, at 21:00 on Canale 5

Italian Cup match between Allegri’s and D’Aversa’s team.

Back To School, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

TV program in which some VIPs return to school to test their preparation.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

A flight at Christmas, 9.30 pm on TV8

Two strangers find themselves out of necessity sharing the same hotel room at Christmas.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, 9:25 pm on Nine

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in an action comedy. Two spouses discover that they are both ruthless killers.