Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 19 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Three Musketeers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Luke Evans and a stellar cast for yet another cinematic reimagining of this adventurous classic.

Crown Vic, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Thomas Jane and Alec Baldwin in an action detective story. A couple of cops have to grab two killers.

Way down – Bank of Spain robbery, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Freddie Highmore in a Sky Original movie. A student devises a plan to steal an inviolable treasure from the Bank of Spain.

The Hunger Games – Song of Uprising: Part 1, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Last chapter of the film saga starring the future Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Due, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



An unexpected event reveals the story between two women who are part of the same landing.

The painted veil, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Edward Norton and Naomi Watts in a drama set in the 1920s. A woman cheats on her husband and the two move to a village plagued by cholera.

The Aviator, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Leonardo Di Caprio and Cate Blanchett in the biopic about Howard Hughes, also famous for his relationships.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A spy in high school, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Miley Cyrus in a teen comedy. A young detective, hired by the FBI, pretends to be a student to investigate the daughter of a repentant.

Return to crime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Alessandro Gassman, Marco Giallini and Gianmarco Tognazzi in the sequel to the Sky Original film.

Love is eternal while it lasts, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Carlo Verdone and Laura Morante in a comedy. A married man attends a speed date that triggers the crisis in his marriage.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



And the day came, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Mark Wahlberg in a film by M. Night Shyalaman. The disappearance of bees generates a planetary catastrophe that leads people to suicide.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Flags of our fathers, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Clint Eastwood directs the terrifying story of the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Black Butterfly, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Piper Perabo, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in a thriller. The life of a writer in creative crisis is turned upside down by a tramp with a secret.

Seven, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in an extraordinary David Fincher thriller. Two detectives must catch a killer who acts following the deadly sins.

Free-to-air programs



As long as it ends well – All the fault of the Morgana fairy, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Nicole Grimaudo in the story of a woman who wants to open the first female sword in Sicily.

One meter from you, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Two sick teenagers get to know each other in the hospital and fall in love by strengthening each other.

#cartabianca, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Porto-Milan, 9.00 pm on Canale 5



Third engagement in the Champions League group for Stefano Pioli’s men, who challenge Porto.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Millennium – What doesn’t kill, 9.30pm on TV8



In this new adventure of the saga Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist have to contend with some cybercriminals.

Faster, 21:25 hours on Nove

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an ex-con who seeks those responsible for his brother’s death.