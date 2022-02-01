Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 1st February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Pig – Rob’s plan, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Nicolas Cage in a drama film. The kidnapping of his precious pig forces a truffle hunter to return to the places of his past.

Ariaferma, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Prison drama with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando. A guard and a criminal explore their relationship.

The goddess Fortuna, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Film by Ferzan Ozpetek with Edoardo Leo, Stefano Accorsi and Jasmine Trinca. A couple in crisis is confronted with their responsibilities by children.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The prince seeks a wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Comedy film with Eddie Murphy who plays a prince of an African country looking for a wife in New York.

There is no more religion, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Gassman in a comedy in which the representation of a living nativity scene leads to various misunderstandings.

Leave a day in Rome, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Sky Original film with Edoardo Leo and Claudia Gerini. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their life together.

Marilyn has black eyes, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone are two people from a rehabilitation center who are in charge of managing a restaurant.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The losers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Based on a DC comic, an ensemble action film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Zoe Saldana.

Stay with me, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

An ocean adventure turns into potential tragedy for two lovers facing a hurricane.

A prayer before dawn, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Joe Cole in a gory action inspired by a true story. An underground boxer ends up in one of Thailand’s toughest prisons.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Smurfs, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Neil Patrick Harris in the film adaptation of 80s cartoon characters.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Criminal Empire, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Sam Clafin in a thriller in which an ex-convict falls into the net of a corrupt businessman.

Free-to-air programs



72nd Italian Song Festival, 8.40 pm on Rai 1

Amadeus and Fiorello present the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival.

211 – Robbery in progress, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Nicolas Cage in a 2018 film. Two policemen find themselves in the middle of an armed robbery.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Poor but very rich, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Sequel to “Poveri ma ricci” with Christian De Sica and Enrico Brignano. The Tucci family transforms their village into an independent principality.

Noi, 21:20 on Italia 1

Jordan Peele directs Lupita Nyong’o in a horror film. An African American family discovers that there are evil doppelgangers.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Italia’s Got Talent 2022, 9.30 pm on TV8

New edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Elio.

Outlander – The Last Viking, 9:25 pm on Nove

Original sci-fi adventure starring Jim Caviezel, an alien among the Vikings.