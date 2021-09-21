Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 21 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The next three days, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Russell Crowe, Liam Neeson and Elizabeth Banks in a thriller. A man is willing to do anything to save his wife, who is unjustly imprisoned.

Drama to see on TV tonight



An unforgettable journey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon in a family drama. A man with Alzheimer’s returns to Venice, a city where he lived wonderful moments with his wife.

The Freddy Heineken case, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Anthony Hopkins and Sam Worthington in the film that deals with a famous news story from the 1980s.

Lanksy – A brain at the service of the mafia, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Richard Dreyfuss in the story of the gangster Meyer Lansky, one of the best known mobsters in the period of Prohibition.

Blow, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz in the film that tells the true story of George Jung.

Irrational Man, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone in a Woody Allen film. A student falls in love with a professor in the midst of an existential crisis.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Yours, mine and ours, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Dennis Quaid and Renè Russo in the remake of the film “Appointment under the bed”. Two widowers fall in love but the children are against marriage.

A night in yellow, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Elizabeth Banks in a comedy. A few hours after an important interview, a journalist finds herself without money and memory in the bed of a stranger.

Give me back my wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Fabio De Luigi and Anita Caprioli in a Sky Original series. A man is abandoned by his wife and begins to do everything to win her back.

Sorry but I want to marry you, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Sequel to the film “Sorry but I call you love” with Raoul Bova and Michela Quattrociocche.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



The scent of wild must, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Film with Keanu Reeves and Giancarlo Giannini. Reworking of the Italian film “Four steps in the clouds”.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Charlie’s Angels, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



First film based on the famous TV series with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Bill Murray.

Code: Swordfish, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Hugh Jackman, John Travolta and Halle Berry in an action. A hacker and a terrorist work together to steal funds from the government.

Warcraft – The Beginning, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Film inspired by the homonymous and well-known video game. A king, a warrior and a wizard must face orcs.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Contact, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey in a Robert Zemeckis film. A scientist picks up mysterious signs that could be of alien life.

Free-to-air programs



Morgane – Brilliant detective, at 21:25 on Rai 1



French detective series with Audrey Fleurot as the protagonist. A cleaning lady becomes a consultant for the French police.

I want to be a magician !, at 21:20 on Rai 2



New reality show in which some guys will try to juggle the art of magic.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Under the Riccione sun, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Isabella Ferrari and Luca Ward in a summer comedy set in Riccione.

Good or bad, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Veronica Gentili in the story of some cross-sections of the country on the border between good and evil.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

The Undoing – The unspoken truths, 9:30 pm on TV8



Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in an HBO TV series. The life of a therapist and an oncologist is changed by a brutal murder.

Riddick, 21:25 hours on Nove

Vin Diesel in the new film about one of his best known characters. Riddick must return to his planet facing some obstacles.