Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 23 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



All for Uma, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Pietro Sermonti in a comedy. The family business of a winery is revived by the arrival of a princess.

Barney’s version, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Paul Giamatti, Dustin Hoffman and Rosamunde Pike in the story based on the best-seller of the same name.

Bad Moms – Very Bad Moms, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Mila Kunis in a comedy. Stressed by commitments, three mothers free themselves from responsibilities to give themselves crazy joy.

I’m crazy about Iris Blond, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Carlo Verdone and Claudia Gerini in a historical romantic comedy with a musical theme.

The place of shadows, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Anton Yelchin in a fantasy thriller based on a novel by Dean Koontz. A boy has to defend his city from strange creatures.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Unexpected love, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore in a romantic drama. A widowed and blind novelist rediscovers love.

Madame Bovary, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Mia Wasikowska and Ezra Miller in the adaptation of the novel by Gustave Flaubert.

Genius, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Jude Law and Nicole Kidman in the biopic about writer Thomas Wolfe and editor Max Perkins.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Copshot – Firefight, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo in an action. A killer, a scammer and a novice policewoman collide.

Three Kings, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg in a war and action film. Some American soldiers decide to take possession of a land where there is a treasure.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Catwoman, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Halle Berry in a stand alone revisited on the DC Comics character from the Batman Universe.

The secret of the siren, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Jerry O’Connell in a modern fairy tale. A little girl meets a mermaid.

Detective film to see on TV tonight



This must be the place, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Sean Penn in a film by Paolo Sorrentino. A former rock star searches for the man who humiliated his father in a death camp.

War movie to see on TV tonight



1944 – The battle of Cassino, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



War film set during the Second World War, with Franco Nero.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Cabin Fever, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Five boys in a mountain chalet are infected with a dark disease.

Free-to-air programs



Lea, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Film about the true story of Lea Garofalo, a woman who rebelled against the ‘Ndrangheta.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2



A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Chelsea-Juventus, 9.00 pm on Canale 5



Challenge between the reigning European Champions and Massimiliano Allegri’s team in the European cup.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Game of Talents, 9:30 pm on TV8



Alessandro Borghese, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano in a brand new game show.

Until the judge does not part us, 21:25 hours on nine

Ricky Memphis in a comedy. Fresh from separation, a man decides to take his own life but …