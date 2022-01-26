Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 25 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Antigang – In the shadow of crime, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Jean Reno and Caterina Murino in an action film. A gang of unorthodox policemen hunts down a gang of ruthless killers.

Kill Bill – Vol. 1, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

First part of Quentin Tarantino’s film with Uma Thurman seeking revenge against her ex boyfriend.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The curious case of Benjamin Button, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

David Fincher directs Brad Pitt in a film based on a story by FS Fitzgerald. A man is born old and, as the years pass, he becomes younger and younger.

Dna – The roots of love, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Fanny Ardant and Louis Garrel in the story of a woman who goes in search of her origins after the death of her grandfather.

The Father – Nothing is as it seems, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning film for screenplay. A man with senile dementia finds a daughter and a son-in-law at home he does not recognize.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The perfect lovers, Friday at 9pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Comedy with Julia Roberts, John Cusack, Billy Crystal and Catherine Zeta-Jones. A couple of actors pretend to get along to promote a film.

A Christmas in the South, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Choral comedy with Massimo Boldi, Biagio Izzo and Enzo Salvi. The theme is that of real and virtual loves.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Jumanji, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Epic adventure with Robin Williams, who must complete a game that started years ago and that changed his life forever.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Mine, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Armie Hammer in an Italian film in which a soldier finds himself in a minefield between life and death.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Tigers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

The story of former footballer Martin Bengtsson, taken from his autobiography.

Free-to-air programs



Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Alberto Angela returns with his well-known cultural and artistic dissemination program.

I would like you only one hour, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Enrico Brignano in a festive themed show on various themes, from music to current events.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Through my eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Amanda Seyfried and Milo Ventimiglia in a film based on a best-seller.

Back To School, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

TV program in which some VIPs return to school to test their preparation.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Italia’s Got Talent 2022, 9.30 pm on TV8

New edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Elio.

Hitman: Agent 47, 9:25 pm on Nine

Rupert Friend protagonist of the film reboot on the well-known video game character.