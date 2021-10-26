Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 26 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Revolt, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Lee Pace in a fantasy action. An American soldier leads the resistance against invading robots.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Miss Julie, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell in an 1890s Northern Ireland drama.

Milk, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Sean Penn in the biopic on Harvey Milk, the first American politician to be openly homosexual.

Boyhood, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Ethan Hawke in a very long film project by Richard Linklater.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Poor but very rich, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Sequel to “Poveri ma richer” with Christian De Sica and Enrico Brignano. The Tucci family transforms their village into an independent principality.

How beautiful it is to make love, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



One of Fausto Brizzi’s comedies, this time with Fabio De Luigi and Claudia Gerini as protagonists.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Hunger Games – Song of Uprising: Part 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Last chapter of the film saga starring the future Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Inkheart – The legend of Heart of Ink, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



Brendan Fraser on an epic adventure. A father and daughter have the power to make characters in novels real.

The flight of the phoenix, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Dennis Quaid plays a survivor of an accident lost in the desert as he tries to save himself.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



Code 999, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Great ensemble cast for a metropolitan action. Some corrupt cops organize a robbery on behalf of the mafia.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



It – Chapter two, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Second part of the remake of the film based on a horror novel by Stephen King.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Rendition – Illegal detention, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Whiterspoon in a spy-thriller. An Egyptian-born engineer mysteriously disappears upon his return to the United States.

No sudden move, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta in a gangster movie by Steven Soderbergh.

Michael Clayton, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



George Clooney plays a lawyer who is faced with an ethical dilemma during a lawsuit.

Musical film to see on TV tonight



Step Up, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Channing Tatum in a film about a dance-based love story.

Free-to-air programs



Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor, at 21:25 on Rai 1



New season of the television series with Valentina Scalera, Massimiliano Gallo and Carlo Buccirosso.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2



A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Aquaman, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Stand alone film of the DC Comics character played by Jason Momoa. Arthur Curry discovers his identity and the fate that awaits him.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Game of Talents, 9:30 pm on TV8



Alessandro Borghese, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano in a brand new game show.

Power Attack – Olympus has fallen, 9:25 pm on Nine



Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart in an action in which a CIA agent must save the president of the USA.