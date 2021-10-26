News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 26 October

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight

Revolt, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Lee Pace in a fantasy action. An American soldier leads the resistance against invading robots.

Drama to see on TV tonight

Miss Julie, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell in an 1890s Northern Ireland drama.

Milk, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Sean Penn in the biopic on Harvey Milk, the first American politician to be openly homosexual.

Boyhood, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Ethan Hawke in a very long film project by Richard Linklater.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Poor but very rich, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sequel to “Poveri ma richer” with Christian De Sica and Enrico Brignano. The Tucci family transforms their village into an independent principality.

How beautiful it is to make love, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

One of Fausto Brizzi’s comedies, this time with Fabio De Luigi and Claudia Gerini as protagonists.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

The Hunger Games – Song of Uprising: Part 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Last chapter of the film saga starring the future Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight

Inkheart – The legend of Heart of Ink, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Brendan Fraser on an epic adventure. A father and daughter have the power to make characters in novels real.

The flight of the phoenix, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Dennis Quaid plays a survivor of an accident lost in the desert as he tries to save himself.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight

Code 999, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Great ensemble cast for a metropolitan action. Some corrupt cops organize a robbery on behalf of the mafia.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight

It – Chapter two, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Second part of the remake of the film based on a horror novel by Stephen King.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

Rendition – Illegal detention, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Whiterspoon in a spy-thriller. An Egyptian-born engineer mysteriously disappears upon his return to the United States.

Loading...
Advertisements

No sudden move, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta in a gangster movie by Steven Soderbergh.

Michael Clayton, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

George Clooney plays a lawyer who is faced with an ethical dilemma during a lawsuit.

Musical film to see on TV tonight

Step Up, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Channing Tatum in a film about a dance-based love story.

Free-to-air programs

Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor, at 21:25 on Rai 1

New season of the television series with Valentina Scalera, Massimiliano Gallo and Carlo Buccirosso.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2

A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Aquaman, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Stand alone film of the DC Comics character played by Jason Momoa. Arthur Curry discovers his identity and the fate that awaits him.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Game of Talents, 9:30 pm on TV8

Alessandro Borghese, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano in a brand new game show.

Power Attack – Olympus has fallen, 9:25 pm on Nine

Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart in an action in which a CIA agent must save the president of the USA.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

822
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
676
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
581
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
547
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
441
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
432
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
367
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
338
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
293
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top