Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 28 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



My wife is a ghost, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Judi Dench in a comedy. A medium evokes the spirit of a writer’s dead wife, now remarried.

A Christmas in the South, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Choral comedy with Massimo Boldi, Biagio Izzo and Enzo Salvi. The theme is that of real and virtual loves.

The skein, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Ficarra and Picone have to deal with a skein to unravel, that is, the difficult relationship between two cousins.

A beautiful wife, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Leonardo Pieraccioni and Laura Torrisi protagonists of a comedy. Fame and money threaten the stability of a couple.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Legendary – The day of redemption, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

John Cena and Danny Glover in a story of redemption through sport.

At home all well – The series, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Gabriele Muccino directs the TV series inspired by a famous film.

The Water Diviner, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Russell Crowe stars in his first film as a director in a story of hope and reconciliation.

The color purple, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Cult film based on a novel. A black woman struggles to regain her identity after years of abuse.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Rebel Hearts, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in a romantic drama directed by Ron Howard.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Exclusively for Italy the unedited version of the film on the Justice League, with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Heart of the sea – The origins of Moby Dick, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland in a film that traces the true story of the dramatic journey of the whaling ship Essex.

War movie to see on TV tonight



1917, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sam Mendes’ war masterpiece starring Benedict Cumberbatch and a great cast. Two British soldiers have to carry a message across enemy lines.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



A season to remember, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Helen Hunt and William Hurt in a true story set in the world of volleyball.

Red Joan, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Film with Judi Dench. An elderly lady is arrested on charges of espionage.

Free-to-air programs



Wonders – The peninsula of treasures, 9:25 pm on Rai 1

Series of documentaries in which Alberto Angela explores the wonders of our country.

I would like you only one hour, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Enrico Brignano in a festive themed show on various themes, from music to current events.

The Addams family, at 21:20 on Rai 3

First animated feature film dedicated to the Addams family, who want to prevent the construction of a new neighborhood near their castle.

The Bourne Supremacy, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Matt Damon in the second chapter of the Jason Bourne saga, directed by Paul Greengrass.

Sissi, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

TV series about the still iconic figure of Princess Sissi.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

A perfect shot, 9.15 pm on La 7

Heist movie with Michael Caine and Demi Moore. A cleaning man and a dissatisfied employee want to rob the company they work for.

Christmas under the stars, 9.30 pm on TV8

After being fired, a guy finds a new job and meets a woman who will change his perspectives.

Men of honor – The honor of men, 21:25 on Nove

Robert De Niro and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the film that tells the story of the first African American sailor who became the naval chief diver.