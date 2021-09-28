Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 28 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the center of the Earth, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Brendan Fraser in the remake of a 1950s movie. Three explorers venture to the earth’s surface.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Mississippi Grind, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Ryan Reynolds, Sienna Miller and Ben Mendelson in a road movie on the theme of gambling.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Me, him, her and the donkey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



In the company of her donkey, a girl chases her lover who is on vacation with his wife and son.

Parents vs Influencers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Fabio Volo and Giulia De Lellis in a comedy. A professor clashes with his daughter because of social media but in turn becomes an influencer.

A 5-star love, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes. A man mistakes a waitress for a high society woman: she plays along and they start dating.

A poor rich man, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Renato Pozzetto and Ornella Muti in a comedy. A paranoid billionaire decides to experience a life of nothing.

Cafè society, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart in a film directed by Woody Allen. A young man moves to Hollywood to enter the world of cinema.

Nobody like us, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Alessandro Preziosi and Sarah Felberbaum play two teachers from the 80s who fall in love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Max Payne, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Mark Wahlberg in the film based on the well-known video game. A policeman investigates the massacre of his family.

Firewall – Access Denied, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Harrison Ford is a computer systems specialist who ends up under blackmail and is forced to rob the bank where he works.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Terminator Salvation, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in the fourth chapter of the famous science fiction saga.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Wolfhound – A hero fighting for freedom, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



A warrior must avenge his people by killing the instigator of the massacre.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



One Hour Photo, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Robin Williams plays a photo developer obsessed with the lives of his clients.

Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

Free-to-air programs



Morgane – Brilliant detective, at 21:25 on Rai 1



French detective series with Audrey Fleurot as the protagonist. A cleaning lady becomes a consultant for the French police.

I want to be a magician !, at 21:20 on Rai 2



New reality show in which some guys will try to juggle the art of magic.

#cartabianca, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Out of the choir, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Milan-Atletico Madrid, 9.00 pm on Canale 5



Champions League match between Pioli’s Italian team and Simeone’s Spanish team.

Good or bad, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Veronica Gentili in the story of some cross-sections of the country on the border between good and evil.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to the conduct of this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Venom, 9:30 pm on TV8



Tom Hardy in the Marvel character movie. Assault reporter Eddie Brock becomes infected with an alien creature that gives him extraordinary powers.

Signals from the future, 21:25 on Nove



Action movie with Nicolas Cage. A professor comes into possession of a document that prophesies some disasters not yet happened.