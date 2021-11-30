Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 30 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The last descent, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Film inspired by the true story of a hockey champion trapped on a mountain.

Documentary film to see on TV tonight



Oceans, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Documentary narrated by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo for a magical underwater world.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Dreamers – The Dreamers, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Masterpiece by Bernardo Bertolucci with Eva Green and Michael Pitt. Against the background of the riots in Paris, two French and an American live passions and adventures.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Confused and happy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Claudio Bisio and Marco Giallini in a comedy. A psychoanalyst gives up his profession but his patients will try to change his mind.

A prince of my own, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Julia Stiles plays a student who falls in love with the Prince of Denmark and must decide between following her heart and the dream of becoming a doctor.

A night in yellow, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Elizabeth Banks in a comedy. A few hours after an important interview, a journalist finds herself without money and memory in the bed of a stranger.

And we watched like assholes, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sky Original comedy with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired by an algorithm, a man gets a job as a rider and enters into a relationship with a female hologram.

And we watched like assholes at 21:45 on Sky Cinema Due +24

Soap opera, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

A few hours before the New Year’s Eve, in this comedy, loves, intrigues and twists are intertwined.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hercules – The legend begins, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Yet another cinematic version of the well-known mythological character, with Kellan Lutz in the role of the protagonist.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Valerian and the city of a thousand planets, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi

Science fiction film based on a comic, directed by Luc Besson with Dan DeHaan and Cara Delevigne.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Defiance – Days of Courage, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Daniel Craig in a film set during the Second World War. The courage of 3 brothers will allow the salvation of hundreds of lives.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Code, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman in a heist movie. Two thieves agree on a big hit.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Our story, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

The story of a Colombian family between the seventies and eighties.

Churchill, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Brian Cox and James Purefoy in the biopic about former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill

Free-to-air programs



The hunting season – Once upon a time Vigata, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Ninni Bruschetta and Francesco Scianna in a Rai product. A young pharmacist returns to his country.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2

A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

The call of the forest, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Christopher Lloyd in a film based on the famous novel by Jack London.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Game of Talents, 9:30 pm on TV8

Alessandro Borghese, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano in a brand new game show.

Speed, 21:25 hours on Nove

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in an action movie. There is a bomb on a bus: if the speed drops, it will explode.