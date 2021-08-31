Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 31st August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Hell on the Border – Legendary Cowboy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman in a western. Having escaped slavery, a man tries to become the first black marshal in the Far West.

Drama to see on TV tonight



All the money in the world, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Christopher Plummer in a Ridley Scott film. The kidnapping of the grandson of the richest man in the world leads to a complicated negotiation.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



I restart with us, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



A middle-class woman betrayed by her husband rediscovers life (and a new love) thanks to her sister.

Nine and a half moons, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Claudia Gerini, Giorgio Pasotti and Stefano Fresi in a romantic comedy. Livia agrees to act as a surrogate mother for her sister, without their respective boyfriends knowing.

Tolo tolo, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Checco Zalone is back with his new comedy in social tints. Pursued by creditors, the boy flees to Africa, where however he finds war.

Midnight in Paris, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Woody Allen directs Owen Wilson in a film in which a writer is transported to 1920s Paris.

The heart commands, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Comedy with Pierfrancesco Favino and Claudia Gerini. A single woman decides to rent a boyfriend.

The place of shadows, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Anton Yelchin in a fantasy thriller based on a novel by Dean Koontz. A boy has to defend his city from strange creatures.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Ballistic, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu in an action. Two historically enemy FBI agents team up to fight a common enemy.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Underworld: Blood Wars, at 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Kate Beckinsale returns in the fifth chapter of the well-known fantasy saga.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Return to Nim’s island, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Bindi Irwin in a fantasy. A girl decides to fight to counter poachers who want to ruin her island.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Croods, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Dreamworks animated film about a prehistoric family living in caves.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Rendition – Illegal detention, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Whiterspoon in a spy-thriller. An Egyptian-born engineer mysteriously disappears upon his return to the United States.

The shadow of spies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original film based on a true story. A British businessman, a CIA spy, gets involved in an international intrigue.

Free-to-air programs



D-Time – Lady D’s time, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Documentary on the figure of Diana Spencer over the years as a protagonist of the public scene.

Hawaii Five-0, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Police television series set in the Hawaiian archipelago starring some members of a special section.

Double fault, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Guy Pearce and Pierce Brosnan in a thriller. A married professor cheats on his wife with his students but becomes the prime suspect when a young woman goes missing.

Men of honor – The honor of men, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Robert De Niro and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the film that tells the story of the first African American sailor who became the naval chief diver.

Mom or dad ?, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. Two parents in conflict over not obtaining custody of the children.

Terminator Genisys, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Fourth canonical chapter of the saga, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke.

On air, at 20:30 on La7



Conchita De Gregorio and David Parenzo in a format of political and social study.

RTL 102.5 Power Hits, summer 2021, 8:30 pm on TV8



All the best songs of the summer to listen to and watch video clips of.

Innocent lies, 9:25 pm on Nove

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in an action comedy. A woman falls in love with a man who turns out to be a secret agent.