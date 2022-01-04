Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 4th January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Me and Angela, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Pietro Sermonti and Ilenia Pastorelli in a surreal comedy. A man receives a visit from the Angel of Death in the form of an intriguing girl.

The Mask – From zero to myth, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Jim Carrey in the comic book character movie. A man wears a mask that brings out a crazy side of his personality.

Se son rose…, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Leonardo Pieraccioni plays a man with Peter Pan syndrome but his daughter will invent a ruse to start loving again.

Drama to see on TV tonight



PS I Love You, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic drama starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. Widowed, a woman receives letters from her dead husband with instructions.

At home all well – The series, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Gabriele Muccino directs the TV series inspired by a famous film.

After the wedding, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams star in the remake of Susanne Bier’s film.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Peppermint – The Angel of Vengeance, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Jennifer Garner stars in an action film in which a woman takes justice for herself after the extermination of her family.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Blade Runner, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece with Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young.

Godzilla vs Kong, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

The two very famous monsters against each other but then forced to join forces against a common enemy.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Fourth chapter of the saga of the wizard Harry Potter, who in this film must battle to get the precious goblet of fire.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



My friend Nanuk, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A boy befriends a polar bear cub and wants to bring him back to his mom.

The Legend of Tarzan, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Film with Margot Robbie and Christoph Waltz. Tarzan is now a lord but is forced to return to the jungle to face a new threat.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Counselor – The prosecutor, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem in a Ridley Scott thriller. A greedy lawyer enters the world of drug trafficking.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Lansky, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington in a biopic about an elderly Belarusian mobster

The King’s speech, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush in an Oscar-winning film. A speech therapist is tasked with treating King George VI’s stuttering.

Free-to-air programs



Wonders – The peninsula of treasures, 9:25 pm on Rai 1

Series of documentaries in which Alberto Angela explores the wonders of our country.

I would like you only one hour, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Enrico Brignano in a festive themed show on various themes, from music to current events.

An adventure, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Michele Riordino and Laura Chiatti protagonists of a love story.

The Bourne Ultimatum – The return of the jackal, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Another film in the Jason Bourne saga, with Matt Damon always the protagonist skilled in solving international intrigues.

Sissi, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

TV series about the still iconic figure of Princess Sissi.

Back To School, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

TV program in which some VIPs return to school to test their preparation.

Donnie Brasco, 9.20 pm on La7

Johnny Depp and Al Pacino in the film inspired by the true story of an undercover agent who pretended to be a mobster to frame a boss.

Christmas in the Highlands, 9.30pm on TV8

A New York manager is sent to the Highlands for Christmas and finds love.

Parker, 9:25 pm on Nove

Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez in an action movie. A crime professional works on a revenge until he meets a woman.