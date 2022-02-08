Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 8 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Blessed ignorance, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Alessandro Gassmann and Marco Giallini in a comedy that sees two high school teachers clash over the usefulness of social networks.

Bad Neighbors, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Seth Rogen and Zack Efron in a comedy. A couple moves to a new neighborhood but is disturbed by rowdy neighbors.

The mafia only kills in the summer, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Pif directs and performs his first work. The misdeeds of the mafia are intertwined with the love life of a boy.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The world to come, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterson and Casey Affleck in a mid-19th century drama. Two married but unhappy women form a clandestine bond.

St @ lker, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Anna Foglietta plays a woman who forms an online relationship with a man obsessed with control.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



All up, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

A selfish and lying playboy pretends to be disabled in order to seduce a beautiful woman.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Monster Hunter, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Milla Jovovich in a film based on a famous videogame saga.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the mysterious island, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michael Caine in a film based on the novel by Jules Verne.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



Tango & Cash, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell are two completely different cops who work together to track down a drug trafficker.

War movie to see on TV tonight



1944 – The battle of Cassino, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

War film set during the Second World War, with Franco Nero.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Bone Collector, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in a thriller. A paralyzed detective leads a willing agent in search of a serial killer.

The shadow of spies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original film based on a true story. A British businessman, a CIA spy, gets involved in an international intrigue.

Free-to-air programs



Lea – A new day, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Anna Valle and Giorgio Pasotti in a new medical-themed miniseries.

I would like you only one hour, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Enrico Brignano in a festive themed show on various themes, from music to current events.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Inter-Roma, 9.00 pm on Canale 5

Italian Cup match between the team of Simone Inzaghi and José Mourinho.

The prince seeks a wife, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Comedy film with Eddie Murphy who plays a prince of an African country looking for a wife in New York.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Italia’s Got Talent 2022, 9.30 pm on TV8

New edition of the talent show with the judges Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Elio.

Ultimatum to the Earth, 21:25 hours on Nove

Keanu Reeves is an alien who warns humanity of an impending global crisis that could lead to the end of everything.