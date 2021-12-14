Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday, December 14th

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Operation Valkyrie, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Tom Cruise in a war movie inspired by a true story. A Nazi officer plans to kill Hitler.

Green Zone, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Matt Damon in a war action. An officer rebels against his superiors to find out the truth about weapons of mass destruction.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Damn spring, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Micaela Ramazzotti in a training film by Elisa Amoruso.

Fargo, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Cult film by the Coen brothers with Steve Buscemi and Frances McDormand. A man hires two criminals to kidnap his wife and demand a ransom from his father-in-law.

Nocturnal Animals, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Tom Ford film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams. An established gallery owner has to face the ghosts of the past.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



All together inevitably, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon in a Christmas comedy. After years of avoiding spending Christmas with their parents, a couple must reunite with their families.

What happened to the Morgans?, At 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance

Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker in a brilliant comedy. Witness to a murder, a couple in crisis are placed in a witness protection program.

A fairytale wedding, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Adriano Giannini and Ricky Memphis in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. A group of friends meet 20 years later for a wedding.

Cops 2 – A gang of policemen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Second season of the original Sky miniseries starring Claudio Bisio and set in the world of the police.

Rifkin’s Festival, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Gina Gershon and Louis Garrel in a Woody Allen comedy about a former film teacher following his wife’s story during a festival.

Forever Young, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Sabrina Ferilli, Stefano Fresi and Teo Teocoli in a bittersweet comedy about those who don’t want to grow up.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Rogue, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Megan Fox is the leader of a team of mercenaries who travel to Africa to save the daughter of a local governor.

Pacific Rim – The Uprising, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Sequel to the famous film with John Boyega as the protagonist.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Inkheart – The legend of Heart of Ink, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Brendan Fraser on an epic adventure. A father and daughter have the power to make characters in novels real.

Journey to the ends of the Earth, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Norwegian Kolossal about the adventures of one of the greatest explorers of the modern era, Roald Amundsen.

Free-to-air programs



Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 9:25 pm on Rai 1

Sergio Castellitto in a new remake of a work by Eduardo De Filippo.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2

A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Blood Father, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Drunk biker Mel Gibson helps her daughter escape from an abusive boyfriend.

10 days with Santa Claus, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Christmas sequel of “10 days without a mother” with Fabio De Luigi and Diego Abatantuono.

Coppa Italia, 21:00 on Italy 1

The main elimination phases of the second football competition in Italy begin.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

The Karate Kid – The legend continues, 9:30 pm on TV8

Remake of the famous first film of the saga, with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan as the protagonists of the film.

Shooter, 21:25 hours on Nove

Mark Wahlberg and Rhona Mitra in an action-thriller. A former soldier is unjustly accused of an attack on the President.