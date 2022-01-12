News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 12 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the sequel to a successful comedy.

The crimes of the BarLume, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Drama to see on TV tonight

Brothers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Tobey Maguire, Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal in a drama. The brother of an officer missing in the war binds with his mother-in-law and upsets the family balance.

Crazy Heart, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Best Actor Oscar for Jeff Bridges. A journalist gives a country singer a chance for redemption.

Tenderness, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Elio Germano, Renato Carpentieri and Giovanna Mezzogiorno in a drama set in Naples.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight

The scent of wild must, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Film with Keanu Reeves and Giancarlo Giannini. Reworking of the Italian film “Four steps in the clouds”.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

In time, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in a film in which time becomes a currency, as aging stopped at 25.

Redemption Day, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Gary Dourdan and Andy Garcia in an action movie. A soldier has to save his wife from a terrorist attack.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

Fourth chapter of the saga of the wizard Harry Potter, who in this film must battle to get the precious goblet of fire.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight

Strip – A zebra to the rescue, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

A cute zebra cub finds himself living on a farm to become a thoroughbred.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight

They talk, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Italian horror in which a sound engineer records frightening voices from the afterlife.

Free-to-air programs

Have you ever been to the Moon?, At 21:25 on Rai 1

Raoul Bova is a charming farmer that a farm owner would like to evict.

Kalipè, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Massimiliano Ossini leads a new scientific and planetary dissemination program.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Italian Super Cup, Inter-Juventus, 21:00 on Italia 1

The challenge between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri to award the Italian Super Cup.

Snow White and the Hunter, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Reinterpretation of the fairy tale of Snow White with Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron as protagonists.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Bruno Barbieri tests 4 hotel managers around Italy to discover the best, region by region.

Wild Teens – Budding peasants, 9:25 pm on Nove

New reality show in which twelve protagonists between the ages of 14 and 17 try their hand at farming tasks.

