Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 15 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



When love knocks in the office, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Modern reinterpretation of a novel by Jane Austen. The girl’s life changes with the arrival of her new boss and ex-boyfriend.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Human capital, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in a film by Paolo Virzì. A car accident changes the lives of two families.

Alfredino – An Italian story, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Original TV series on the story of Alfredino Rampi, with Anna Foglietta in the role of the mother.

The Viceroy’s Palace, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Gillian Anderson in a historical drama about India’s desire for independence against England.

Damn spring, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Micaela Ramazzotti in a training film by Elisa Amoruso.

Baaria, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Giuseppe Tornatore directs a splendid choral cast in a story of great loves and overwhelming utopias.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Guess who’s coming for Christmas?, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Diego Abatantuono, Gigi Proietti and Claudio Bisio in a comedy about an extended family that gets together for the Christmas holidays.

Miracles accepted, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Comedy with Alessandro Siani, Fabio De Luigi and Serena Autieri. A young man is sentenced to social services in a family home run by his brother priest.

Burn After Reading – Spy Proof, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

The Coen brothers direct Brad Pitt, Richard Jenkins, John Malkovich and George Clooney in a spy-comedy.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Last of the Templars, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman in a fantasy adventure. A knight must escort a girl accused of witchcraft to a monastery.

Guardians – The awakening of the guardians, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Some superheroes are hired to defend Russia during the Cold War.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Adele and the Pharaoh’s Enigma, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Luc Besson directs a film about the adventures of a young writer.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Operation Valkyrie, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Tom Cruise in a war movie inspired by a true story. A Nazi officer plans to kill Hitler.

Green Zone, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Matt Damon in a war action. An officer rebels against his superiors to find out the truth about weapons of mass destruction.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



La madre, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jessica Chastain in a horror film directed by the director of IT. The discovery of two girls hides a shocking secret.

Free-to-air programs



Sanremo Giovani 2021, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Also this year comes the time of Sanremo Giovani, the Festival dedicated to children looking for a springboard.

Mare Fuori 2, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Second season of the series with Carolina Crescentini set in the juvenile prison of Nisida.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

All the fault of Freud – The series, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

TV series inspired by the film, with Claudio Bisio, Claudia Pandolfi, Max Tortora and Luca Bizzarri.

Fiorentina-Benevento, 9.00 pm on Italia 1

Italian Cup match between the Italian team and the cadet team.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

A Christmas for two, 9.30 pm on TV8

Alessandro Gassmann and Enrico Brignano in an on the road comedy set in the Christmas period.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.