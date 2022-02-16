Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 16 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Codex Karim, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Italian action with Mohamed Zouaoui, Valentina Cervi and Stella Egypt. A Syrian flees the war and returns to Italy to collaborate as an infiltrator.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Very first adaptation of the well-known video game with Angelina Jolie as the protagonist.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The correspondence, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Giuseppe Tornatore directing the adaptation of one of his novels starring Jeremy Irons and Olga Kurylenko.

Perfume – Story of a murderer, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Ben Whishaw and Alan Rickman in a film based on a famous novel. A brutal killer wants to create the perfect perfume thanks to the smell of the girls he killed.

Endless, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Teen movie in which a girl loses her boyfriend and becomes convinced that he is contacting her from the afterlife.

Mondocane, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Alessandro Borghi in a film set in an Italy. Two guys want to join a gang.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A question of karma, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Elio Germano and Fabio De Luigi in a comedy. A wealthy boy is convinced by a guru that his father has reincarnated as a scammer.

Liar Liar, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Jim Carrey is a lawyer who, out of a desire of his son, is unable to tell more lies.

Forrest Gump, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Extraordinary classic with Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump is a problematic boy who, however, will manage to live an incredible existence.

The end of the world, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Choral comedy with main protagonists Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Some friends get involved in an alien invasion.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



40 carats, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sam Worthington in a thriller in which a man threatens to jump from a building. But his plan is bigger.

Free-to-air programs



I was at war but I didn’t know it, at 21:25 on Rai 1

TV movie with Francesco Montanari, adaptation of a novel.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Michelle Impossible, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Michelle Hunziker conducting a show that sees her as the absolute protagonist.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Bruno Barbieri tests 4 hotel managers around Italy to discover the best, region by region.

What Women Want – What women want, 21:25 hours on Nine

Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt in a comedy. A man accidentally acquires the ability to read women’s minds.