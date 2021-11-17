Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 17 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



I can stop when I want – Ad Honorem, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Last chapter of the saga, with Edoardo Leo and Neri Marcorè. The gang teams up with the Murena to stop a former researcher.

Sunshine, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Checco Zalone in his third film. A penniless father leaves with his son for a holiday full of surprises.

Miss FBI: special infiltrator, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Sequel to “Miss Detective” with Sandra Bullock still the protagonist. Agent Hart must intervene when her friend is kidnapped in Los Angeles.

Madame Walberg’s perfumes, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Refined comedy in which a driver bonds with his new client, a haughty diva from the world of perfumes.

Wife and husband, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Comedy with Pierfrancesco Favino and Kasia Smutniak. Two spouses at loggerheads, after an experiment, find themselves in each other’s body.

Drama to see on TV tonight



In the end, there you are, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Asa Butterfield and Maisie Williams in a story of growth. A hypochondriac boy faces his fears when he decides to grant all the wishes of a sick girl.

Lawless, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy and Jessica Chastain in a film set in Prohibition America.

Winning again, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Ben Affleck in a film that tells the exciting story of the fall and rebirth of a former basketball star who decides to coach a youth team.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Romantic misunderstandings, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Jennifer Garner and Kevin Bacon in a romantic comedy. A woman pretends to have a boyfriend in another city to get a promotion.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Act of Valor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Film that tells the fictionalized chronicle of a Navy Seals team that works to avoid a terrorist plot against the United States.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Trasformers – Revenge of the fallen, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Action



Sequel to the first Transformers movie that still highlights the struggle between Decepticons and Autobots.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Everest, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Jake Gyllenhaal in an exciting film inspired by a true story. Some people try to climb the highest mountain on Earth.

All crazy about gold, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, recently divorced, work together to find a treasure.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Shiraz – The city of roses, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Adrien Brody and Salma Hayek in a thriller set in Tehran in 1979.

Night Hunter, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley in a thriller. A serial killer with a multiple personality is hunted down by the police and a judge.

Free-to-air programs



Prodigies – Music is life, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Serena Autieri and Gabriele Corsi present the appointment in which some young talents of music and dance perform.

Mare Fuori 2, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Second season of the series with Carolina Crescentini set in the juvenile prison of Nisida.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Story of a decent family, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Fiction with Simona Cavallari and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

X-Men: the origins – Wolverine, 21:20 on Italia 1



Origin film about the Marvel character of Wolverine, played as always by Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7



Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8



New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.