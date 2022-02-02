Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 2 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Cross and delight, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Alessandro Gassmann, Jasmine Trinca and Fabrizio Bentivoglio in a comedy. Two men who love each other gather families to break the news, wreaking havoc.

Aspiring widower, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Comedy with Fabio De Luigi. A man is left by his wife, but she is the victim of a plane crash.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Humbling – The last act, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Al Pacino in a film based on a Philip Roth novel. A theater actor in crisis falls in love with a young woman.

The big cold, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Generational drama that marked an era with a stellar cast.

The wind that caresses the grass, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Cillian Murphy in a historical drama set in Ireland by Ken Loach.

Pig – Rob’s plan, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Nicolas Cage in a drama film. The kidnapping of his precious pig forces a truffle hunter to return to the places of his past.

Ariaferma, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Prison drama with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando. A guard and a criminal explore their relationship.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Dracula Untold, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Dracula origins film starring Luke Evans. To stop the opponents. Vlad decides to become a vampire.

Fast & Furious 9, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Vin Diesel and John Cena in the new chapter of the saga. This time Dom has to face his brother.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Adele and the Pharaoh’s Enigma, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Luc Besson directs a film about the adventures of a young writer.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The price of art, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Riccardo Scamarcio, Olga Kurylenko and Lambert Wilson in a thriller. A leak shocks 9 translators working on a novel.

Musical film to see on TV tonight



The star’s assistant, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Dakota Johnson in a story of redemption. A singer’s assistant fulfills the dream of becoming a producer.

Free-to-air programs



72nd Italian Song Festival, 8.40 pm on Rai 1

Amadeus and Fiorello present the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival.

Replicas, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Keanu Reeves plays a scientist who loses his family and works to clone their bodies.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

A boss in the living room, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Paola Cortellesi and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy in which a sister has to welcome her brother, a boss, for house arrest.

The Hyenas present: Two years of Covid, at 21:20 on Italia 1

In-depth analysis of the editorial staff of Le Iene on the occasion of the two years since the advent of the pandemic.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Bruno Barbieri tests 4 hotel managers around Italy to discover the best, region by region.

Code name: Broken Arrow, 9:25 pm on Nine

Christian Slater and John Travolta in a John Woo thriller. A military pilot steals some nuclear warheads, a colleague will have to stop him.