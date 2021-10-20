News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 20 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama film to see on TV tonight

Morrison, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Federico Zampaglione directs the film adaptation of his own novel. The meeting between a young singer and an old rock star will change the lives of both.

The children of Cold Rock, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Jessica Biel plays a woman who investigates the disappearance of her son and other children.

Revolutionary Road, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the portrait of an unhappy couple, directed by Sam Mendes.

Due, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

An unexpected event reveals the story between two women who are part of the same landing.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Almost friends, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

French film now very famous with Omar Sy. A disabled person and a former prisoner form a strange but solid friendship.

Stage Beauty, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Billy Crudrup and Claire Danes in a comedy set in 17th century London.

Hostages, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Tragicomic comedy with Francesco Pannofino and Alessandro Haber. An entrepreneur in crisis lands a robbery and takes refuge in a bakery, taking the people present hostage.

The first nice thing, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Micaela Ramazzotti and Stefania Sandrelli in an award-winning film. The relationship between two brothers and a mother over the years.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Pompeii, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Kit Harington in a historical action. During the eruption, a gladiator must save his beloved from a Roman senator.

Mission: Impossible III, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Tom Cruise in the third installment of the saga, with Philip Seymour Hoffman in the part of the villain.

The Three Musketeers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Luke Evans and a stellar cast for yet another cinematic reimagining of this adventurous classic.

The Last of the Templars, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman in a fantasy adventure. A knight must escort a girl accused of witchcraft to a monastery.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight

The Giver – Jonas’ world, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep in a visionary film set in a future in which a boy becomes the keeper of the Memories of Humanity.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

Changeling, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Clint Eastwood directs Angelina Jolie. A mother tries to find out the truth about her kidnapped and never found son.

Seven, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in an extraordinary David Fincher thriller. Two detectives must catch a killer who acts following the deadly sins.

Free-to-air programs

Just a minute, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Max Giusti in a comedy. A man gets hold of a smartphone that can go back 60 seconds.

The hunter 3, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Francesco Montanari in the third season on a brave anti-mafia prosecutor.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Light of your eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Thriller-colored fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Honolulu, 9:20 pm on Italy 1

Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli conducting a new comedy program.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8

New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.

