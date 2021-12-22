Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 22 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Beyond The Edge – The masters of illusion, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Antonio Banderas in an action movie. A cheater plans to rob a casino but a man tries to ruin his plans.

Bad Boys for life, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Third film in the saga of the two detectives played by stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The mummy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Remake of an iconic film, with Tom Cruise as the protagonist in the film.

Dunkirk, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece that tells different stories at the heart of Operation Dynamo.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The girl with tulips, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Alicia Vikander, Dan DeHaan and Christoph Waltz in the film about a girl married to a merchant but in love with a painter.

PadreNostro, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Pierfrancesco Favino in a performance that earned him the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival. A man witnesses a terrorist attack against his magistrate father.

Wonder, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Films with Julia Roberts. A child with a facial deformity tries to find his place in the world.

The ignorant fairies, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Margherita Buy and Stefano Accorsi in a film by Ferzan Ozpetek. A woman distraught by the loss of her husband discovers that she had a partner.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Parents vs Influencers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Fabio Volo and Giulia De Lellis in a comedy. A professor clashes with his daughter because of social media but in turn becomes an influencer.

Crazy & Rich, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic comedy based on a bestseller. Rachel discovers that her future spouse is tempted by other suitors.

There is no more religion, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Gassman in a comedy in which the representation of a living nativity scene leads to various misunderstandings.

The Boss, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Comedy with Melissa McCarthy. An entrepreneur is forced to move in with a former employee of hers who used to torment.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Elf, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Fantasy comedy with Will Ferrell. An adopted elf returns to New York to search for his family of origin.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Shutter Island, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece with a superb Leonardo Di Caprio. Two detectives investigate an asylum.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The bad poet, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Sergio Castellitto plays Gabriele D’Annunzio in the biopic on the poet.

Free-to-air programs



Pinocchio, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Yet another cinematic reinterpretation of the story of Carlo Collodi, with Matteo Garrone as director and Roberto Benigni in the cast.

Mare Fuori 2, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Second season of the series with Carolina Crescentini set in the juvenile prison of Nisida.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

All the fault of Freud – The series, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

TV series inspired by the film, with Claudio Bisio, Claudia Pandolfi, Max Tortora and Luca Bizzarri.

Now you see me – The magicians of crime, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in an action movie set in the world of magic.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7

Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

Guess My Age – Christmas Edition, 9.30 pm on TV8

Max Giusti hosts a special episode of the well-known quiz show.

Wild Teens – Budding peasants, 9:25 pm on Nove

New reality show in which twelve protagonists between the ages of 14 and 17 try their hand at farming tasks.