Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 22 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Dream Horse, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in the true story of a cashier who convinces her fellow citizens to invest in a horse to participate in an important competition.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



The Duchess, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes in a costume drama. A young duchess conquers the people thanks to her unscrupulous charm.

Security, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Marco D’Amore and Maya Sansa in a thriller based on a novel. The security cameras of a villa immortalize the violence to be stopped.

The shipping news – Shadows from the depths, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Kevin Spacey, Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore in the story of a widowed journalist who falls in love with a woman with the same bereavement.

An unforgettable journey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon in a family drama. A man with Alzheimer’s returns to Venice, the city where he lived wonderful moments with his wife.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Dad’s girlfriend, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Massimo Boldi and Simona Ventura in a comedy. A widower decides to date a hotel manager.

A supermodel in my bed, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



French comedy with Kristin Scott Thomas. Paparazzi with his lover, a billionaire must convince his wife that things are not what they seem.

Il postino, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Last film by the late Massimo Troisi. The relationship between a postman and a poet becomes friendship and an aid to love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Babylon AD, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Vin Diesel is a mercenary charged with escorting a mysterious girl to New York.

Charlie’s Angels: more than ever, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the sequel to the first remake chapter of the TV series.

Code: Swordfish, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Hugh Jackman, John Travolta and Halle Berry in an action. A hacker and a terrorist work together to steal funds from the government.

Interstellar, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



One of Christopher Nolan’s most famous films, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a space adventure.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The witches, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Anne Hathaway stars in a film adaptation of a childhood classic. An orphan ends up in the middle of a gathering of witches.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Red Snake, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Sold as a slave to ISIS, a Yazidi girl decides to join a guerrilla group.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The next three days, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Russell Crowe, Liam Neeson and Elizabeth Banks in a thriller. A man is willing to do anything to save his wife, who is unjustly imprisoned.

Free-to-air programs



Pretty Woman, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in a romantic film. A billionaire falls in love with a prostitute.

Inspector Coliandro – The return, at 21:20 on Rai 2



The famous character played by Giampaolo Morelli returns for the eighth season of the series.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Light of your eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Thriller-colored fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Honolulu, 9:20 pm on Italy 1



Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli conducting a new comedy program.

Il petroliere, 9.15 pm on La7



Oscar-winning film with monstrous performances by Daniel Day Lewis and Paul Dano.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8



New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.