Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 25 August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Red, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Bruce Willis in a movie based on a DC Comics comic. Four retired agents must capture a dangerous killer.

The mercenaries 3, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Third film in the well-known action saga with Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey and Jason Statham.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Indivisible, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Two Siamese sisters are singers exploited by their father-manager and dream of a different life.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Mom or Dad ?, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. Two parents in conflict over not obtaining custody of the children.

Shall we dance?, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon along with Jennifer Lopez star in a romantic comedy about dance.

Miss FBI: special infiltrator, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Sequel to “Miss Detective” with Sandra Bullock still protagonist. Agent Hart must intervene when her friend is kidnapped in Los Angeles.

Mamma mia, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried in the musical based on Abba songs.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight

ET – L’extraterrestre, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Steven Spielberg’s classic masterpiece. An alien arrives on Earth by mistake, a child will protect him and help him get home.

Sunshine, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Danny Boyle directs Cillian Murphy in a science fiction film. To avoid the death of the Earth, a spaceship must detonate a nuclear device inside the Sun.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Mortal Kombat, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



The new cinematic adaptation of the well-known video game. A group of champions compete in a tournament with the fate of the universe at stake.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



The Killing Jar, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Michael Madsen in a film in which a stranger takes 7 people hostage, one of whom is hiding a secret.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Room – The room of desire, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense



Olga Kurylenko in a psychological thriller. A couple moves into a house where there is a room that fulfills every wish.

The canvas of deception, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang in an art theft thriller. In exchange for an interview with a painter, a critic must be able to steal one of his precious paintings.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Judas and the Black Messiah, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in a film awarded with 2 Oscars. A petty criminal blackmailed by the FBI infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture the leader.

Free-to-air programs



Superquark, at 21:25 on Rai 1



The well-known scientific dissemination program led by Piero Angela is back.

Croatia-Italy, 8:30 pm on Rai 2



Competition valid for Group C of the women’s volleyball European Championships in 2021.

Extended family, at 21:20 on Rai 3



The life of an inveterate single womanizer is complicated by the arrival of a girl and her children.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

All together now – The music has changed, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Another episode of the musical show hosted by Michelle Hunziker, with some competitors competing for a prize pool.

Chicago Fire, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



A well-known TV series set in Chicago that tells the adventures, anxieties and loves of a group of firefighters.

Hunting Hitler, 9.15 pm on La7



Documentary on Hitler’s death. Some FBI documents claim the man never killed himself and may still be alive.

X Factor people – Ten years of auditions, 9.30 pm on TV8



A journey into the past to review the auditions of the most important characters of the Italian edition of the reality show.

The sign of the dragonfly – Dragonfly, 9:25 pm on Nine

With Kevin Costner. A doctor, distraught by the loss of his wife, is convinced that she is contacting him from the afterlife.