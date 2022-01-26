Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 26 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Professor for love, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Hugh Grant, Marisa Tomei and JK Simmons in a romantic comedy. A declining screenwriter agrees to teach creative writing.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Atonement, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

James McAvoy, Kiera Knightley and Saoirse Ronan in a melodrama set during the war.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



All, all, nothing, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sequel to “Qualunquemente”, with Antonio Albanese reprising the character of Cetto La Qualunque.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



SMART Operation – Without respite, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Orlando Bloom in an action set in Shanghai. A security officer must carry, among a thousand dangers, a Chinese relic.

The torn curtain, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Paul Newman and Julie Andrews in an Alfred Hitchcock film set in the Cold War.

Antigang – In the shadow of crime, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Jean Reno and Caterina Murino in an action film. A gang of unorthodox policemen hunts down a gang of ruthless killers.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Ghosthunters – The Ghostbusters, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Fantastic comedy in which a little boy befriends a ghost.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The Perfect Storm, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection

George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg in a catastrophic blockbuster. A fishing boat faces a hurricane.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Here I laugh, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Toni Servillo plays Eduardo Scarpetta in a Mario Martone biopic.

Tigers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

The story of former footballer Martin Bengtsson, taken from his autobiography.

Free-to-air programs



Persian lessons, at 21:25 on Rai 1

A Jew avoids death by pretending to be Persian but is tasked with teaching the language to a Nazi hierarch.

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Denzel Washington in an action. A former CIA agent guards a little girl. When the little girl is kidnapped, her vengeful anger explodes.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Journey into great beauty, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Docu-event with Cesare Bocci who acts as an exceptional Cicero through art in Italy.

Back To School, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

TV program in which some VIPs return to school to test their preparation.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Bruno Barbieri tests 4 hotel managers around Italy to discover the best, region by region.

Wild Teens – Budding peasants, 9:25 pm on Nove

New reality show in which twelve protagonists between the ages of 14 and 17 try their hand at farming tasks.