Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 27 October

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Don’t kill me, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Alice Pagani in a dark love story. A girl turns into a strange creature during her relationship with a mysterious boy.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



American Pastoral, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connely and Dakota Fanning in a drama based on a Philip Roth novel.

The sessions – The appointments, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Drama



Helen Hunt in a touching film. A paralyzed man finally wants to lose his virginity and turns to a sex therapist.

Miss Julie, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell in an 1890s Northern Ireland drama.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Because mom tells you, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Sentimental comedy starring Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore. A mother posts an ad to find a boyfriend for her daughter.

A summer in the Caribbean, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Paolo Ruffini and Gigi Proietti in a comedy that tells the story of some Italians on vacation.

Zack & Miri: love at first… sex !, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks are two friends who decide to do a porn to solve their financial problems.

All life ahead, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Isabella Ragonese, Elio Germano and Sabrina Ferilli in a grotesque comedy by Paolo Virzì. A recent graduate finds herself working in a call center.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Tom Cruise returns in yet another film in the saga and must avert a nuclear war between the US and Russia.

Kong: Skull Island, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Spectacular King Kong reboot starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Revolt, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Lee Pace in a fantasy action. An American soldier leads the resistance against invading robots.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Goosebumps, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween



Jack Black as the writer who created the famous horror story series for kids.

Jumanji – The Next Level, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Jumanji reboot sequel starring The Rock, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



Code 999, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Great ensemble cast for a metropolitan action. Some corrupt cops organize a robbery on behalf of the mafia.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Until the last clue, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in a thriller. A deputy sheriff gets involved in the investigation of a serial killer, uncovering fragments of his past.

Free-to-air programs



My brother chases dinosaurs, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Alessandro Gassmann and Isabella Ragonese in a coming-of-age comedy dealing with the theme of disabilities.

The hunter 3, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Francesco Montanari in the third season on a brave anti-mafia prosecutor.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Light of your eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Thriller-colored fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Honolulu, 9:20 pm on Italy 1



Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli conducting a new comedy program.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7



Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8



New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.