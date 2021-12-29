Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 29 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The talent of the hornet, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Lorenzo Rickelmy and Sergio Castellitto in a thriller. A radio DJ gets a call from a man who threatens to blow himself up in central Milan.

The Interpreter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Sidney Pollack directs Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn. A UN interpreter uncovers a plot against an African head of state and ends up in trouble.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Father – Nothing is as it seems, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning film for screenplay. A man with senile dementia finds a daughter and a son-in-law at home he does not recognize.

Molly’s Game, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Jessica Chastain, Kevin Costner and Idris Elba in a biopic about an Olympic skier who, after a serious injury, changes career and devotes herself to underground poker.

Fortunata, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Jasmine Trinca and Stefano Accorsi in a film by Sergio Castellitto, based on a novel.

The Water Diviner, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Russell Crowe stars in his first film as a director in a story of hope and reconciliation.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Every damn Christmas, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Choral cast for a comedy by the authors of “Boris”. Two engaged couples spend Christmas with their respective families experiencing surreal situations.

The Terminal, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Steven Spielberg film inspired by a true story, starring Tom Hanks. A man finds himself living in an airport.

Miss Detective, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sandra Bullock plays a police detective who must participate in Miss America undercover to prevent a murder.

My wife is a ghost, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Judi Dench in a comedy. A medium evokes the spirit of a writer’s dead wife, now remarried.

The unexpected intern, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in a comedy. A sprightly retiree offers himself as an intern for a fashion site.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Greenland, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Gerard Butler in a disaster movie. A man tries to save his family as the Earth is threatened by a comet.

Hurricane – Hurricane Warning, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Action in which a group of criminals wants to exploit the arrival of a hurricane to carry out a spectacular robbery.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Goosebumps, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Jack Black as the writer who created the famous horror story series for kids.

War movie to see on TV tonight



1917, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Sam Mendes’ war masterpiece starring Benedict Cumberbatch and a great cast. Two British soldiers have to carry a message across enemy lines.

Free-to-air programs



Beauty and the beast, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Live action from another well-known Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson in the role of Belle.

Kalipè, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Massimiliano Ossini leads a new scientific and planetary dissemination program.

Vita di Pi, at 21:20 on Rai 3

A boy raised in a zoo is shipwrecked after a disaster with a tiger.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Christmas as a Chef, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Christmas comedy with Massimo Boldi and Biagio Izzo. A clumsy cook is hired to cater for the G7.

Forrest Gump, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Extraordinary classic with Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump is a problematic boy who, however, will manage to live an incredible existence.

The age of innocence, 9.15 pm on La7

Daniel Day Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer in a Martin Scorsese costume film.

Adele – One night only, 9.30 pm on TV8

Concert by one of the most loved musical artists in the world.

Wild Teens – Budding peasants, 9:25 pm on Nove

New reality show in which twelve protagonists between the ages of 14 and 17 try their hand at farming tasks.