Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 29 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

The Debt Collector – The return, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Scott Adkins in the sequel to the action film. Two debt collectors get in the sights of a drug kingpin.

Big trouble in Chinatown, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



John Carpenter directs Kurt Russell in a cult. Two men must rescue a girl kidnapped by a mysterious figure.

Pacific Rim – Riot, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sequel to the first film with John Boyega and Scott Eastwood. The battle between Jaeger and Kaiju reaches its peak.

Firewall – Access Denied, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Harrison Ford is a computer systems specialist who ends up under blackmail and is forced to rob the bank where he works.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Treasure hunt, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



The last comedy by Carlo Vanzina, with Vincenzo Salemme, Carlo Buccirosso and Serena Rossi.

Me, him, her and the donkey, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



In the company of her donkey, a girl chases her lover who is on vacation with his wife and son.

Down North, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Kad Merad in one of the most famous French comedies of recent years. A postal manager is transferred to the seemingly inhospitable north of France.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Love & other remedies, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in a romantic comedy. A drug salesman meets a girl with Parkinson’s and falls in love with her.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Transformers 4: Age of Extinction, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Fourth chapter of the Transformers saga directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the center of the Earth, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Brendan Fraser in the remake of a 1950s movie. Three explorers venture to the earth’s surface.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Scooby !, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



New animated film about Scooby Doo, a well-known character created by Hanna & Barbera.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Evidence, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Radha Mitchell and Stephen Moyer are two detectives who investigate a massacre that took place in a desert.

The Girl in the Fog, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3



Toni Servillo in Donato Carrisi’s debut film. An inspector investigates the disappearance of a girl.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The King of Staten Island, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Pete Davidson plays the film about his story. A reckless boy is forced to face the trauma of his father’s death.

Free-to-air programs



Gifted – The gift of talent, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Chris Evans plays the uncle of a child math prodigy, who her grandmother would like to make a star.

Inspector Coliandro – The return, at 21:20 on Rai 2



The famous character played by Giampaolo Morelli returns for the eighth season of the series.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Light of your eyes, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Thriller-colored fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Honolulu, 9:20 pm on Italy 1



Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli conducting a new comedy program.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7



Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8



New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.