Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 3 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



I can stop when I want, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Now a cult film with Edoardo Leo and a choral cast. A group of precarious researchers seeks to enrich themselves by entering the world of the underworld.

Compromessi sposi, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Diego Abatantuono and Vincenzo Salemme in a comedy. Two men team up to sabotage their children’s marriage.

Babe – Brave pig, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



George Miller directs the hugely popular film about a little pig who saves his new farm and its animals.

When love arrives, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Sharon Stone in a romantic comedy. Despite his mother’s insistence, Senna does not want to get married.

These are 40, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann in the spinoff comedy of “Very Pregnant,” directed once again by Judd Apatow.

The Female Brain – Women vs Men, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Brilliant comedy with Sofia Vergara. A neurologist investigates the mechanisms that affect the brains of women and men.

Burn After Reading – Spy proof, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



The Coen brothers direct Brad Pitt, Richard Jenkins, John Malkovich and George Clooney in a spy-comedy.

Ave, Cesare !, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Coen brothers ensemble film with George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Josh Brolin. Several stories intertwine on a film set.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Painting lesson, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Touching coming-of-age story set in Chile. A pharmacist takes care of the growth of a small prodigy painter.

The great beauty, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Toni Servillo in Paolo Sorrentino’s masterpiece, awarded as an Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Another chapter (the fifth) of the Mission: Impossible saga with the ubiquitous Tom Cruise.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The last descent, at 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Film inspired by the true story of a hockey champion trapped on a mountain.

Blood Diamond – Blood Diamonds, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Connely in a film about the civil war in Sierra Leone.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Identikit of a crime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Richard Gere and Claire Danes in a thriller. A detective involves a young colleague in the search for a girl kidnapped by a maniac.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Bleeder – The story of the real Rocky Balboa, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Liev Schreiber in the true story of the boxer who inspired the Rocky movie saga.

Free-to-air programs



Old Man & The Gun, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Robert Redford and Casey Affleck in a biopic. At 77, a thief continues to organize daring heists.

The hunter 3, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Francesco Montanari in the third season on a brave anti-mafia prosecutor.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Story of a decent family, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Fiction with Simona Cavallari and Giuseppe Zeno as protagonists.

Honolulu, 9:20 pm on Italy 1



Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli conducting a new comedy program.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7



Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8



New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.