Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 8 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The most beautiful school in the world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Comedy with Christian De Sica and Rocco Papaleo. A principal interested in twinning with a Ghanaian school accidentally sends the request to an institute in Campania.

Love, Christmas and… Baccalà, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Film based on a graphic novel about a Calabrian family guardian of the 7 fish tradition.

The bride’s friends, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Goliardic female comedy that tells the tragicomic events of a bridesmaid.

A family for rent, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

A rich man offers to pay all the debts of a woman, but in exchange she will have to host him at home.

Johnny Stecchino, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Classic comedy with Roberto Benigni starring a school bus driver.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The legend of the pianist on the ocean, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Giuseppe Tornatore’s masterpiece inspired by the twentieth century by Alessandro Baricco, with Tim Roth.

Contagion, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

A very current film by Steven Soderbergh with Jude Law, Matt Damon and Marion Cotillard. A frightening global pandemic changes the fate of the entire planet.

The Dressmaker – The devil is back, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth in a revenge movie. A designer wants to take revenge on those who accused her of murder.

The confirmation, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Clive Owen in an intense drama. A carpenter robbed of his tools sets out in search of the thieves with his son.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Jurassic World, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Fourth chapter of the Jurassic Park saga, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard protagonists.

Dracula Untold, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno + 24

Dracula origins film starring Luke Evans. To stop the opponents. Vlad decides to become a vampire.

Troy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Reinterpretation of the Trojan War by director Wolfgang Petersen, with Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom among the protagonists.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Priest, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Paul Bettany is a warrior priest who must save his niece from a horde of vampires.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Kung Fu Panda 3, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Third chapter of the saga of the fighting panda Po. This time he will have to face an evil spirit.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The adventures of a mathematician, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Biographical film on the figure of the Jewish mathematician Stanislaw Ulam.

Free-to-air programs



Remi, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Classic for children based on a work of literature. A 10-year-old orphan discovers his origins while traveling around France.

Mare Fuori 2, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Second season of the series with Carolina Crescentini set in the juvenile prison of Nisida.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

All the fault of Freud – The series, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

TV series inspired by the film, with Claudio Bisio, Claudia Pandolfi, Max Tortora and Luca Bizzarri.

The Guardians of the Galaxy 2, 9:20 pm on Italia 1

Sequel to the hit Marvel movie starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8

New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.