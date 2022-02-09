Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Wednesday 9 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Breach – Nightmare in space, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Fanta-horror with Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane. Some passengers of a star ark undergo a dangerous metamorphosis.

Drama to see on TV tonight



L’accabadora, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Donatella Finocchiaro in an intense performance on a traditional figure of Sardinia.

The world to come, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterson and Casey Affleck in a mid-19th century drama. Two married but unhappy women form a clandestine bond.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



I restart from three, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Massimo Troisi and Lello Arena in a now historic film. Tired of provincial life, a young man moves to Florence.

Babe – Brave pig, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

George Miller directs the hugely popular film about a little pig who saves his new farm and its animals.

Do you remember me?, At 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance

Edoardo Leo and Ambra Angiolini in a romantic comedy. A kleptomaniac and a narcoleptic fall in love.

American Pie 2, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Second chapter of the well-known saga of idiotic films. A house by the sea becomes the center of the group’s summer school trips.

Blessed ignorance, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Alessandro Gassmann and Marco Giallini in a comedy that sees two high school teachers clash over the usefulness of social networks.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Sequel to the movie “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprising their respective roles. This time Holmes will have to face Moriarty.

Lone survivor, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Eric Bana and Mark Wahlberg in a film based on a true story. Four Navy Seals must survive in Afghanistan.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



On the seventh day, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Guy Pearce is an expert exorcist who leads a young priest into the world of possessions.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The man in the shadows, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan in a thriller. A ghostwriter hired by the former British premier ends up in a web of secrets.

Free-to-air programs



What do you leave me of you, at 21:25 on Rai 1

The true story of Jeremy Camp, a singer-songwriter who will see his life changed after an intense encounter.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

Milan-Lazio, 9.00 pm on Canale 5

Challenge of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup between the team of Pioli and that of Sarri.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1

Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Bruno Barbieri tests 4 hotel managers around Italy to discover the best, region by region.

Friends to die for, 21:25 on Nove

Comedy with Claudia Gerini, Sabrina Impacciatore and Cristiana Capotondi. Three women involved in a murder attract the suspicions of a commissioner.