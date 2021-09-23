Film tonight on TV not to be missed Thursday 23 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



AAA Genero Wanted, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Kad Merad in a brilliant French comedy. A couple of parents get so attached to their daughter’s ex-boyfriend that they will try to bring him back to her.

But what does the brain tell us, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Paola Cortellesi in a blockbuster comedy. Giovanna, a secret agent, decides to avenge some of her friends.

The unusual unknowns, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Marco Giallini and Valerio Mastandrea are two friends who carry out thefts and who receive the opportunity to make a great coup.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Disobedience, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams in a disturbing love story between two women, whose relationship upsets the neighborhood.

Henry’s book, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

A child prodigy discovers that his classmate is being abused by his stepfather.

The Duchess, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes in a costume drama. A young duchess conquers the people thanks to her unscrupulous charm.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Toy Boy – A boy for sale, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Ashton Kutcher is a young boy who falls in love with an attractive waitress older than him.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Charlie’s Angels, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Remake of the Charlie’s Angels saga starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

22 minutes, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Film based on a real event. Somali pirates seize a Russian ship: the military will try to save the situation.

Interstellar, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

One of Christopher Nolan’s most famous films, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a space adventure.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Timeline, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi

Paul Walker and Gerard Butler travel through time and become trapped in the 1300s.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Blair Witch, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Sequel to the well-known film “The Blair Witch Project”, set 17 years after the first chapter.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Racetime – Everyone on the track !, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

Sequel to the animated film “Snowballs”. A girl has to build a new sled to win a race against a cheater.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Minamata case, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Johnny Depp in the Sky Original biopic on the investigations of photographer Eugene Smith.

Dream Horse, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in the true story of a cashier who convinces her fellow citizens to invest in a horse to participate in an important competition.

Free-to-air programs



Until the last beat, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Violante Placido, Fortunato Cerlino and Loretta Goggi in a fiction. A heart surgery chief with heart disease tops the list for transplants at the expense of young patients.

Widows – Criminal legacy, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Liam Neeson and Viola Davis in a drama film. Four women find themselves with some debts from their husbands who died in criminal activities.

He is worse than me, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini conduct a show with monologues, interviews, songs and gags.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Star in the Star, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Ilary Blasi hosts a show in which some VIPs have to interpret Italian and international artists of the past.

Chicago Med, 9:20 pm on Italia 1

Spinoff TV series of “Chicago Fire”, set in a hospital in the same city.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.30 pm on TV8

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Terry wandering, 21:25 hours on Nove

Teresa Mannino tells the theme of geographical and social differences in a theatrical performance.