Film tonight on TV not to be missed Tuesday 16 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Night Hunter, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley in a thriller. A serial killer with a multiple personality is hunted down by the police and a judge.

Let me go, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Stefano Accorsi, Maya Sansa and Serena Rossi in a thriller drama. Two former spouses deal with the trauma of their child’s premature death.

The Departed, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon in a masterpiece remake by Martin Scorsese.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Vice of Hope, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



In a Castel Volturno divided between the Camorra and the Nigerian mafia, a woman chooses hope and life.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Madame Walberg’s perfumes, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Refined comedy in which a driver bonds with his new client, a haughty diva from the world of perfumes.

Tolo tolo, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Checco Zalone is back with his new comedy in social tints. Pursued by creditors, the boy flees to Africa, where however he finds war.

Austin Powers – The spy who tried, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Second installment of the successful comedy action film series starring Mike Myers.

Smoke, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Harvey Keitel in a play based on a novel. Particular customers pass through a Brooklyn tobacconist.

As you want me, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Nicholas Vaporidis and Cristiana Capotondi protagonists of a comedy. A girl makes a radical physical change for love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Transformers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in the first film of the sci-fi saga directed by Michael Bay.

Act of Valor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Film that tells the fictionalized chronicle of a Navy Seals team that works to avoid a terrorist plot against the United States.

Jupiter – The fate of the universe, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Film by the Wachowski sisters starring Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



First cinematic chapter of the Harry Potter saga, the most famous wizard in the world.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



La mosca, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



David Cronenberg’s horror masterpiece starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. A scientist undergoes a genetic mutation after a teleport.

Musical film to see on TV tonight



The star’s assistant, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Dakota Johnson in a story of redemption. A singer’s assistant fulfills the dream of becoming a producer.

Free-to-air programs



Hearts, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Daniele Pecci and Pilar Fogliati in a series set in the 1950s and 1960s in Turin.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2



A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Joker, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



An extraordinary Joaquin Phoenix in this stand-alone film that rewrites the origins of the well-known DC Comics villain.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Game of Talents, 9:30 pm on TV8



Alessandro Borghese, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano in a brand new game show.

Shooter, 21:25 hours on Nove



Mark Wahlberg and Rhona Mitra in an action-thriller. A former soldier is unjustly accused of an attack on the President.