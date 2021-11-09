Film tonight on TV not to be missed Tuesday 9 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Criminal Empire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sam Clafin in a thriller in which an ex-convict falls into the net of a corrupt businessman.

The price of art, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Riccardo Scamarcio, Olga Kurylenko and Lambert Wilson in a thriller. A leak shocks 9 translators working on a novel.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The big dream, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Riccardo Scamarcio and Luca Argentero in a film set in the years of the student revolutions against capitalist society.

Free State of Jones, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Matthew McConaughey in a historical drama set in the American Civil War.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



New York Academy: Freedance, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Second film in the series. A dancer and a pianist struggle to be successful on Broadway.

Mom or dad ?, at 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. Two parents in conflict over not obtaining custody of the children.

Tiramisu, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Fabio De Luigi in a comedy of misunderstandings. A tiramisu ends up determining a man’s life choices.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



King Arthur – The Power of the Sword, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Director Guy Ritchie reinterprets the myth of King Arthur in a film with Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



The Abyss, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



James Cameron directs a film about a group of divers who discover new forms of life.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Cast Away, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Tom Hanks in a cult. A manager is shipwrecked on a desert island trying to get home.

Jumanji – The Next Level, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Jumanji reboot sequel starring The Rock, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

Detective film to see on TV tonight



A Bigger Splash, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Luca Guadagnino directs Dakota Johnson and Ralph Fiennes in a thriller focused on the recovery of a rock star.

War movie to see on TV tonight



T-34 – Heroes of steel, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



War movie blockbuster in Russia. During the Second World War, a Soviet commander tries to escape from a German concentration camp aboard an unsafe tank.

We were soldiers – Until the last man, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Mel Gibson in a film set in the Vietnam War.

Free-to-air programs



Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor, at 21:25 on Rai 1



New season of the television series with Valentina Scalera, Massimiliano Gallo and Carlo Buccirosso.

The college, at 21:20 on Rai 2



A reality that involves some young people, transported back in time to a boarding school where they will have to live and interact.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Outside the choir, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Topical format conducted by Mario Giordano in which the main themes of the country are analyzed.

Quo Vado?, At 21:20 on Canale 5



Comedy by Checco Zalone in which the protagonist is willing to do anything to not lose his steady job.

Le Iene Show, 9:18 pm on Italia 1



Another prime-time appointment with the satire, news and current affairs services of the editorial staff of Le Iene.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7



Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Game of Talents, 9:30 pm on TV8



Alessandro Borghese, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano in a brand new game show.

Shooter, 21:25 hours on Nove



Mark Wahlberg and Rhona Mitra in an action-thriller. A former soldier is unjustly accused of an attack on the President.