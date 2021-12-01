Film tonight on TV not to be missed Wednesday 1st December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



An imperfect murder – An imperfect murder, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Alec Baldwin and Sienna Miller in a thriller. A successful actress kills her abusive boyfriend in self-defense and hides his body.

The loft, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Karl Urban and James Marsden in a film with murky edges. In an apartment that five men use for their escapades, a woman is found dead.

Drama to see on TV tonight



This must be the place, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sean Penn in a film by Paolo Sorrentino. A former rock star searches for the man who humiliated his father in a death camp.

Life in a Year – One more year, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Drama with Cara Delevigne, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Jaden Smith. When he finds out that his girlfriend is dying, a guy decides to give her a year full of adventures.

The normal heart, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo in a drama set in 1981, at the time of AIDS awareness.

Survivors, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Margot Robbie and Chris Pine in a dramatic film. Two men and a girl discover they are the only survivors of a nuclear cataclysm.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



An armchair for two, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Great Christmas classic directed by John Landis, starring Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis.

A boss in the living room, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Paola Cortellesi and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy in which a sister has to welcome her brother, a boss, for house arrest.

At the last vote, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Sandra Bullock in a political comedy. A candidate for the presidency of Bolivia decides to rely on an American staff.

The first stone, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 3

A Muslim child throws a stone by breaking the glass of a school. A discussion will arise between various protagonists.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Babylon AD, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Vin Diesel is a mercenary charged with escorting a mysterious girl to New York.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Moonacre – The secrets of the last moon, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A 13-year-old moves to her uncle’s house and ends up having a magical adventure.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The last descent, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Film inspired by the true story of a hockey champion trapped on a mountain.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Defiance – Days of Courage, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Daniel Craig in a film set during the Second World War. The courage of 3 brothers will allow the salvation of hundreds of lives.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Our story, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

The story of a Colombian family between the seventies and eighties.

Free-to-air programs



All my crazy love, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Claudio Santamaria directed by Gabriele Salvatores. A singer finds his autistic son he never met and leaves with him on the road.

Mare Fuori 2, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Second season of the series with Carolina Crescentini set in the juvenile prison of Nisida.

Who has seen it ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Federica Sciarelli leads the program that deals with finding missing people and analyzing some disappearances.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Giuseppe Brindisi conducts an information rotogravure which focuses mainly on Italian politics.

All the fault of Freud – The series, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

TV series inspired by the film, with Claudio Bisio, Claudia Pandolfi, Max Tortora and Luca Bizzarri.

Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow, 9:22 pm on Italia 1

George Clooney in a thrilling Disney film set in an enigmatic place.

It’s not the Arena, 9.15pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

X Factor 2021, 9.15 pm on TV8

New edition of the most famous musical talent show in the world, with Ludovico Tersigni running.

Live agreements and disagreements, 9.15 pm on Nove

Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi conduct a talk show that talks about politics, current affairs and more.