Film with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas

There is less and less left to see this new Netflix movie “The Gray Man”, which already promises to become one of the most popular audiovisual productions.

And it is not for less with the great actors that it has. Well, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and even Regé-Jean Page will participate in this film.

Along the same lines, “The Gray Man” will hit the streaming platform on Friday, July 22, under the direction of the famous Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe.

But that’s not all, since the film is also based on the series of novels that bears the same name as the film by Mark Greaney, the American novelist.

It’s Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans in The Gray Man — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/YWxFRJW62D —Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2022

the @Russo_Brothers created an epic, globe-hopping action-packed cinematic extravaganza coming your way July 22! The Gray Man co-stars Ana de Armas, @regejean PageJessica Henwick @dhanushkrajaBilly Bob Thornton & @AlfreWoodard! pic.twitter.com/BWriPm2B7b —Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2022

What is the synopsis for “The Gray Man”?

According to the official synopsis, The Gray Man is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six.

After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him.

But he has the help of Agent Dani Miranda… and he’s going to need it.

In other words, Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in this thriller.

However, this not all. Well, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.