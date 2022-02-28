Filmin premieres for March 2022, news: Fabian, Screw, The Newsreader

Always oriented to a different type of viewer who opts more for Author Cinema and Indie / Independent National and International Cinema, the Filmin platform has a catalog that covers a variety of genres, bringing together series, films and shorts. Let’s review what premieres in March 2022:

Series

1 March

Countrymen

A bunch of idiots live together on a farm and end up creating the first halal cheese business in Norway. Winner of two awards at the Canneseries festival.

8 March

full control

The political thriller of the year and one of the best Australian series of recent times. An immigrant is used by the prime minister to increase her popularity.

11 March

Fabian

Two-episode miniseries based on the homonymous novel by Erich Kästner that had its premiere, as a 3-hour feature film, in the Official Section of the Berlin Festival. In the Weimar Republic, amid economic collapse and the unstoppable rise of Nazism, a man falls in love with an aspiring actress. As her career begins to flourish, his future prospects begin to crumble.

15 March

close to me

He had everything, but he lost his memory and now he can’t trust anyone. Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston star in this exciting psychological thriller.

22 March

SCREW

A unique prison drama told from the point of view of the people who work at Long Marsh Men’s Prison. His stories, sometimes comic and absurd, others violently shocking, show that there is much more to life in a prison than we usually believe. With Nina Sosanya (“Killing Eve”) and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (“Derry Girls”) leading the cast.

25 March

Justice

Possibly the most harrowing drama of the year on British television. A courageous mother, who has lost her son in the Hillsborough tragedy, when an avalanche in a football stadium killed a hundred people, she will do everything possible to get justice for the victims .

29 March

TheNewsreader

Anna Torv (“Fringe”) and Sam Reid (“’71”) star in this television gem, a must-have for lovers of journalism and the media.

Films

4 March

Three

Goya winner for Best Sound. Marta Nieto suffers from a strange anomaly that makes her live “out of sync”: she perceives sound later than images.

the fantasies

The French version of “Kiki, love is made” features a top-notch cast to tackle some of the strangest and most unique sexual taboos

11 March

On Boarding!

Chronicle of a summer camping by the river that dazzles with its disarming humanism and good humor. An instant classic that reconciles us with life.

18 March

the applicant

One of the most haunting and hypnotic movies you’ll see this year. With five nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards, this sports thriller features an unrecognizable and dedicated Isabelle Furhman -the girl from “The Orphan”- in a role similar to that of Natalie Portman in “Black Swan”, although this time set in the demanding and highly competitive world of collegiate rowing.

documentaries

11 March

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

David Arquette returns to the world of wrestling, where one day he was champion, ready to vindicate himself. Hollywood kicked him out, and now he’s thinking of kicking it back.

18 March

Professor Bachmann and his class

Inspiring documentary on education along the lines of works such as “Ser y tener” or “La Clase”. Jury Prize at the Berlin Festival and nominated for the European Film Awards.

25 March

Charli XCX: Alone Together

Documentary that takes us into the creative process of the influential Charli XCX, who took advantage of the quarantine to create “how i’m feeling now”, her latest album.