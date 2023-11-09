Filming, casting and celebrity promos resume

It’s a new day in Hollywood. Six months after the first two strikes sent the entertainment capital into recession, the industry is finally ready to get back on track.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing more than 150,000 screen actors who have been on strike since July, reached a temporary agreement on Wednesday with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade group that represents major studios and streamers. Contract agreement reached. (The organization bargains on behalf of NBC News’ parent company Comcast.)

The deal, which still needs to be approved by the union’s board, would revive a business that has been stalled since May, when members of the Writers Guild of America announced they were going on strike for the first time in 16 years. Are. Los Angeles, New York and other media centers will be on stable economic conditions, and ordinary entertainment workers can breathe a sigh of relief.

The end of the conflict is also good news for viewers who may have noticed some changes in their entertainment diet recently, such as an unusually slight decline in the television lineup. In the coming months, assuming the contract agreement holds, audiences around the world may once again begin to see the fruits of Hollywood’s labor. Here’s what to expect:

Roaming! Big-ticket movies, shows set to start filming again

When thousands of actors sat on strike on July 14, production on high-profile film projects like Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2” and the eighth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise remained incomplete. If the SAG-AFTRA contract is approved as expected, cameras could resume before the end of the year, though details need to be ironed out.

“We’re going to be working on getting our production up and running soon,” an industry source said, adding that “it costs a lot of logistics so there’s no definite answer on that.”

Meanwhile, small-screen favorite shows like NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” may be back on track in a short time, partly because writers have more than six weeks to spare. Approval has been given to prepare a new episodic script. And production of TV shows moves more quickly than film production.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson was bombarded with questions on X throughout the night, with users demanding to know when the third season of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom will return. When Brunson was asked if “Abbott” would start filming soon replied with a one second clip Social media personality Tokyo Tony is saying: “Okay, yes!”

Full-Court Press: A-list stars are active again on the media circuit

SAG-AFTRA rules bar members from promoting movies and TV shows in any way during the strike, which meant the actors went 118 days without taking a break from their work on late-night comedy shows, TikTok and Instagram Where young stars (like Zendaya) were involved. The postponed films “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers”) have a huge following.

The end of the actors’ strike will certainly open the door to celebrity self-promotion. Timothée Chalamet may make his “Wonka” debut in December when he hosts NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend; Oscar contenders Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) could hit the talk show circuit.

Michelle Buteau, star and co-creator of the Netflix series “Survival of the Thickest,” didn’t get much of a chance to promote the series as it premiered just a day before the actors’ strike began. In a tweet Thursday, Buteau and co-star Garcelle Beauvais acknowledged the show for the first time.

Famed comedian and actor Albert Brooks, the subject of a new HBO documentary, captured the mood in a tweet Just minutes after news of the SAG-AFTRA deal broke: “The SAG strike is over!!” Finally I can say this: Watch my documentary Saturday nights at 8pm on HBO/MAX! I can’t wait for you to see it! Haven’t been able to say even a single word yet!!”

Upcoming Attractions: Hollywood’s development pipeline is underway again

The increasingly volatile economics of streaming businesses means many studios may be cutting back on content spending in the coming year, but there will still be plenty of new scripts, deals and rumors floating around in the entertainment world — including announcements about actors taking on roles. Are included. Busy with projects.

Film critic and author Johnny Sobczak said, “The casting news we’re going to get in the next few weeks before Thanksgiving in America is going to be Biblical.” Tweeted Wednesday night. For example, news could soon be coming about on-screen talent for the third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and the reboot of Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” franchise, he said.

In tweets, some Weekday actors are already posting headshots as they try to book work. “CC: Casting,” one actor said in a photo caption.

Meanwhile, studios are expected to put a raft of new movies and shows into development as they try to make up for lost time. After all the show must go on.