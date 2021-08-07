Filming ended with Rocio Munoz Morales – Puglia

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 05 – The shooting of the new short film directed and starring Maurizio Matteo Merli entitled “Fuori dal Finestrino” has ended, which sees the presence in the cast of Rocío Munoz Morales, Giovanni Mancini and Maristella Mazza. The film, produced by Father & Son and Cinema Teatrale Marino & C.

was shot in the Municipality of Bovino and tells the story of Alma (Rocío Munoz Morales) a young woman, beautiful and apparently accomplished. But Alma is also a wife and a mother. One day, due to a sudden car breakdown and an unexpected stop, something will make her change her mind about her life, giving her a new point of view. “In a complicated and delicate moment like the one we are experiencing, in which all national supply chains are suffering or closing their doors, we need to find – says Merli – new ideas and new ways of industrial development. So how not to combine culture, tourism and promotion of the territory? Segments that have always traveled in unison. For this reason, I wanted to create a project that could link these elements in a different and original way “. “Outside the window – he adds – is a film that is not only born in Bovino, but comes to life from Bovino, a small town with a millenary tradition which, over the centuries, has managed to keep its roots and culture intact. film is just about this, knowing how to fully enjoy the smallest and most beautiful things in everyday life.

A virtue which this small municipality manages to convey with great skill… And which, today more than ever, in the era of the pandemic (or we hope, ‘post-pandemic’) we should all learn “. (ANSA).