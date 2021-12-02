News

filming for the sequel has started in Budapest!

Some time ago, the sequel to 47 Ronin, a 2013 cult starring Keanu Reeves, was announced. Now comes a news on the production of the film: Universal 1440 Entertainment has announced that filming began in Budapest.

It is certainly a gamble, because in truth the original film did not do well, neither from a point of view of earnings, nor as a critic. Yet its sequel could be another story entirely. A certain upheaval is in fact planned. If you remember correctly 47 Ronin was about an outcast samurai in medieval Japan, who joins a group of 46 samurai to be able to take down a non-human enemy.

According to the production, this time the film will be set in modern times, and director Ron Yuan will bring a “different and inclusive vision of samurai warriors”. It will therefore be a fantasy action-adventure that will take us 300 years after the events of the first film, in a world where samurai clans exist only in secret.

Keanu Reeves won’t be back in this sequel, making way for two new actors: Anna Akana, who we know from her roles in Ant-Man and Jupiter’s Legacy, and Mark Dacascos, action veteran seen in John Wick: Chapter 3.

What do you think of this sequel? In anticipation of his arrival, we leave you with our review of 47 Ronin.

