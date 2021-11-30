filming has started! Here is the video published by the director

Filming for Tyler Rake 2 (Extradictions in original language) has begun. To communicate it is Sam Hargrave, director of the film, with a post on his Instagram profile. Many have wondered how the Tyler Rake franchise will continue, and it looks like we’ll be hearing news from the Netflix set with Chris Hemsworth very soon. Meanwhile, we are satisfied with a video.

Production of the sequel has been delayed a bit due to the pandemic, but it looks like we’re there now. Tyler Rake is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González and Eric Skillman, and the first chapter was a big hit on Netflix in the week it debuted in 2020. An estimated 90 million families have seen the film within a month of its release. This obviously led the streaming giant to immediately kick off a sequel.

As we see in the first images posted on Instagram, which you will find at the bottom of the article, Tyler takes a big step from Bangladesh, where he went in the first film, to the snow-covered streets of Prague, where it will be now. It seems that Hemsworth will have to deal with very low temperatures, but in the video published the director assures that the freezing environments are “very nice in the room”.

The film will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO and written by Joe himself. Hargrave told Collide about the future of the franchise, admitting that he expects a lot. The director hopes to be “as involved as possible”, but he doesn’t want to “be greedy” either. “There are so many other very talented directors out there who would have their own unique vision and could bring something new to the franchise, which I would be thrilled to discover as a fan. Hopefully we can do the second with the same team and give a really solid foundation. to the franchise. But from here I would like to see, as a film buff, other young directors who, as I said, can raise the bar for the action. “

His point of view is really interesting. Meanwhile, we leave you with the video posted on Instagram, which you will find at the bottom of the article, and our review of Tyler Rake!